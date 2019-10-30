La Liga Results 2019 Week 11: Final Scores and Updated Table After Wednesday

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid put five goals past Leganes to go second in La Liga on Wednesday night. Karim Benzema was among the goalscorers at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Rodrygo Goes found the net on his first start in La Liga, and Luka Jovic scored his maiden Spanish top-flight goal for Los Blancos.

It was also a landmark night for Aritz Aduriz, who made his 400th Athletic Bilbao appearance and helped the Basque club hammer struggling Espanyol. Real Betis are still in the bottom half of the table but have at least opened up a gap ahead of Espanyol and the rest of the bottom three after Nabil Fekir's late winner saw off Celta Vigo.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad's early-season momentum was disrupted by a shock home loss to Levante, on the same night, Valencia salvaged a useful point at home to Sevilla.

Wednesday Results

Real Sociedad 1-2 Levante

Valencia 1-1 Sevilla

Athletic Bilbao 3-0 Espanyol

Real Betis 2-1 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid 5-0 Leganes

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Barcelona: 10, 7, +17, 22

2. Real Madrid: 10, 6, +12, 21

3. Granada: 10, 6, +7, 20

4. Atletico Madrid: 11, 5, +5, 20

5. Sevilla: 11, 6, +2, 20

6. Real Sociedad: 11, 6, +6, 19

7. Villarreal: 10, 5, +10, 17

8. Athletic Bilbao: 11, 4, +4, 16

9. Osasuna: 10, 3, +1, 14

10. Levante: 11, 4, -1, 14

11. Valencia: 11, 3, -2, 14

12. Real Valladolid: 11, 3, -3, 14

13. Getafe: 10, 3, 0, 13

14. Alaves: 11, 3, -5, 12

15. Real Betis: 11, 3, -7, 12

16. Mallorca: 10, 3, -6, 10

17. Eibar: 10, 2, -5, 9

18. Celta Vigo: 11, 2, -8, 9

19. Espanyol: 11, 2, -13, 8

20. Leganes: 11, 1, -14, 5

Benzema was the creative fulcrum for Real early on when he assisted goals for 18-year-old Rodrygo and Toni Kroos in the first eight minutes. It was 3-0 16 minutes later when Eden Hazard won a penalty Sergio Ramos stuck away to equal a rare feat in the division:

Benzema's moment to add his name to the scoresheet came after 69 minutes when he stepped up to convert a penalty Luka Modric had won. The Frenchman is now setting the scoring pace in La Liga:

There was still time for Jovic to offer a reminder of his finishing talent, a quality Real have rarely seen since he completed a €60 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt during the summer.

It was a significant night for Aduriz, but Iker Muniain stole the show by bagging a brace. Raul Garcia played him in after four minutes before Muniain doubled his tally in the 17th minute.

Espanyol's misery was complete when Victor Gomez bundled the ball into his own net with 11 minutes to go.

There was late drama at the Benito Villamarin when Iago Aspas scored from the spot to give Celta the chance of pinching a crucial point. However, Fekir denied the visitors a share of the spoils when he struck a precise finish from inside the area in the final minute.

Sevilla had a win in sight at the Mestalla after Lucas Ocampos found the net deep into first-half stoppage time. The Argentinian has proved a major hit since arriving from Marseille in the summer:

However, Ocampos and Sevilla were left ruing subsequent missed opportunities once Ruben Sobrino had hit back nine minutes before the end.

Levante were two goals up in 40 minutes at Anoeta thanks to Enis Bardhi and Borja Mayoral. Willian Jose hit back for Sociedad seven minutes into the second half, but that was as close as Sociedad got despite the artistry of Martin Odegaard and Mikel Oyarzabal.