Former AL MVP Josh Hamilton Arrested on Suspicion of Injury to a Child

Former American League MVP Josh Hamilton was arrested Wednesday in Texas.

Per Tom Steele of the Dallas Morning News, the Tarrant County court records show Hamilton was arrested on suspicion of felony injury to a child. NBC DFW reported Hamilton was arrested by officers from the Keller Police Department.

Per Steele, Hamilton was booked and released from the Tarrant County Sherriff's Office around 3:15 p.m. local time.

Citing family court records, Steele noted Katie Hamilton, Josh's ex-wife, sought a protective custody order on behalf of one of the couple's three children earlier this month.

Per Jason Allen of CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, Hamilton turned himself in to authorities and had his bond set at $35,000.

"One of his bond conditions was not to have contact with one of his daughters, and then that was expanded to any child under 17," Allen wrote.

Originally drafted No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in 1999, Hamilton's professional career was derailed due to substance-abuse issues that started following a car accident in 2001. He left baseball for three years and didn't make his MLB debut until 2007 at the age of 26 with the Cincinnati Reds.

Hamilton played six seasons with the Texas Rangers from 2008-12 and 2015, winning AL MVP in 2010. He also spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels from 2013-14.