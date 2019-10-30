Liverpool Top Arsenal on Penalties in EFL Cup After Divock Origi's Equaliser

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool reached the last eight of the 2019 Carabao Cup after beating Arsenal 5-4 on penalties following a thrilling 5-5 draw in normal time at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Joe Willock's 70th-minute stunner looked like giving Arsenal the win, but Divock Origi's equaliser in the 94th minute, created by Liverpool debutant Neco Williams, made sure penalties were needed.

Caoimhin Kelleher saved from Dani Ceballos in the shoot-out, before 18-year-old midfielder Curtis Jones clipped in the winner off the inside of the post.

Shkodran Mustafi's own goal put Liverpool 1-0 up early, but Lucas Torreira equalised before Gabriel Martinelli struck a brace for the visitors. A fifth goal was scored before the break when Harvey Elliott was tripped in the box by Gabriel and James Milner dispatched the penalty for 3-2.

Arsenal added to the score early in the second half through Ainsley-Maitland-Niles, before former Gunner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Origi struck back spectacularly for Liverpool. Their wonder strikes were bettered by Willock's long-range effort which looked like giving Arsenal a first win at Anfield in seven years, before Origi changed the script.

Mesut Ozil was always going to be the focus in the first half after being left out of the last six matchday squads by head coach Unai Emery. Credit to Ozil, he soon showed Emery and the Gunners what they have been missing, quickly dictating possession with elegance, patience and guile.

Yet it was a former Arsenal player who gave Liverpool a sixth-minute lead when Oxlade-Chamberlain's work forced Mustafi into a costly mistake.

The Reds may have fancied their chances of running riot given Arsenal's recent struggles, but the away side responded well. Ozil conducted things with majesty from the middle, while Hector Bellerin and Maitland-Niles exploited acres of space on the right flank.

Some neat play out wide helped Ozil tee up Bukayo Saka to take on a shot Kelleher spilled in the Liverpool goal and Torreira put in. A goalscorer during Arsenal's 3-1 defeat on Merseyside back in August, the Uruguay international midfielder has turned Anfield into a happy stomping ground.

Buoyed by the equaliser, Arsenal stepped up the pace of play and went in front for the first time seven minutes later when Gabriel forced in a shot amid a scramble in the box. It was a classic goal-hanger's finish from the Brazilian, who cemented his credentials as a rising star by sweeping in his second from a Saka cross nine minutes before the break.

The move was enlivened by yet more slick work from Ozil, who was preening on his return.

Meanwhile, Gabriel is still just 18, but he's already separating himself from the continent's other precocious striking talents:

Things can change quickly in a game, though, and Gabriel learned a harsh lesson about going from hero to villain when he clumsily swung a boot at Elliott and gave the hosts a lifeline. Milner is automatic from 12 yards and didn't disappoint.

Ironically, it was Milner's turn to be the villain nine minutes after the restart when his careless pass allowed Maitland-Niles to nip in and profit, but only after Ozil's exquisite touch:

Rather than being down and out, Liverpool roared back and actually regained the lead within eight minutes. The fightback was inspired by Oxlade-Chamberlain's thunderous strike.

Origi nearly outdid his team-mate when he shot on the turn two minutes after the hour mark.

Liverpool merited being level after showing greater tenacity in the tackles and more energy chasing possession. Emery's response was a somewhat cautious one when he hooked the influential Ozil for the more industrious Matteo Guendouzi.

However, Arsenal still retained quality in the final third, evidenced when Willock strode forward and scored brilliantly with 20 minutes to go:

It should have been enough to see the north London club through, but Liverpool were in no mood to be denied and took full advantage of five minutes of stoppage time. The Reds poured forward in numbers and kept the pressure on until Williams' chip was met by Origi, who has a habit of scoring clutch goals.

The stage was set for Jones to prove decisive on his big night, with Arsenal left to rue familiar frailties at the back and an ongoing struggle to protect leads.

What's Next?

Liverpool are away to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, while Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers later the same day.