Jets' Jamal Adams on Trade Rumors: Doesn't Happen to Tom Brady, Aaron Donald

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL trade deadline came and went with safety Jamal Adams remaining with the New York Jets. However, the veteran is not happy with the way Tuesday's deadline played out.

Adams revealed Wednesday that he was "hurt" by his name coming up in trade talks, noting neither New England quarterback Tom Brady nor Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is subject to rumors:

According to Newsday's Bob Glauber, Jets general manager Joe Douglas reached out to Adams on Wednesday to discuss the situation. However, the 2018 Pro Bowler declined.

"I'm not ready to talk," Adams said, per Jets Videos.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater of NFL Network reported New York was willing to move Adams for a first-round pick and a pair of second-rounders. Rapoport noted the Dallas Cowboys were interested, and Adam Schefter of ESPN later added the Baltimore Ravens were "actively" pursuing the defensive back.

After finding himself in the rumor mill earlier in the day, Adams took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to voice his frustration about the situation, saying he asked to remain with the team:

Adams ultimately got his wish, but it appears he holds hard feeling toward the front office over how the situation was handled. Douglas explained his approach to the deadline, saying the team did not shop Adams.

"My message was clear, that Jamal was an absolute stud and we're not interested in moving him," Douglas said Tuesday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Teams continued to call. I was always taught where I'm from, if a team calls, you listen to what they have to say."

That explanation did little to repair the relationship, though.

ESPN's Ryan Clark reported Tuesday that Adams—a Texas native—was interested in returning to the Lone Star State to play for the Dallas Cowboys. The 2018 Pro Bowler confirmed that sentiment himself:

Adams made it clear that he is still "excited" to be a Jet, though he's not clear what the future holds:

Adams, 24, has one year beyond 2019 remaining on his rookie contract. New York, however, reserves the right to exercise a fifth-year option for the 2021 campaign.