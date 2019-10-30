Watch Baker Mayfield Walk out of Press Conference After Exchange with Reporter

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a somewhat testy exchange with a reporter Wednesday that resulted in Mayfield walking away altogether. 

Browns beat writer Tony Grossi asked about Cleveland's final drive of the first half in the team's 27-13 defeat to the New England Patriots. Mayfield grew frustrated when Grossi questioned what he believed was a lack of urgency from the offense:

The full exchange begins at the 7:18 mark:

Mayfield addressed the situation on Twitter:

Down 17-7, the Browns got the ball to their own 39-yard line with 32 seconds left before Mayfield was sacked on 1st-and-10 for a loss of 10 yards. Then a false-start penalty moved them back five more yards, ending any hope of scoring before halftime.

Once Mayfield was sacked, it's hard to argue Cleveland had any option other than to run down the clock. The Patriots defense had already intercepted Mayfield once and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

But Mayfield's reaction to the question will likely lead some to wonder whether the Browns are starting to feel the pressure from their disappointing 2-5 start.

