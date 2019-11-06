Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Rams Fantasy Outlook After Brandin Cooks' Injury

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams will need to lean on Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods even more with Brandin Cooks already having been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a concussion, as head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday.

Kupp and Woods have been the Rams' No. 1 and 2 receivers in 2019, so Cooks' injury doesn't change much for the pair.

Kupp entered the week with 58 receptions for 792 yards and five touchdowns. Rather than taking a step backward after a season-ending torn ACL, the third-year wideout is shouldering his biggest workload ever. His 87 targets are fourth-most in the NFL.

Kupp was already a must-start in any format and one of the highest-producing wide receivers in fantasy football. If possible, his value might climb even higher with Cooks unavailable.

Woods' numbers have dipped slightly from a year ago when he was the Rams' leading receiver. He still has 471 yards on 38 receptions. His lack of a touchdown is a likely source of frustration for fantasy owners.

With the full complement of Los Angeles' arsenal available, Woods hovers between WR2 and flex territory. Take Cooks out of the mix and he becomes a solid starting option.

Gerald Everett is the biggest wild card from the Rams.

Outside of the elite stars, tight ends are often interchangeable from week to week.

Everett has 297 receiving yards, a total that's powered largely by his seven-catch, 136-yard showing in the team's Week 5 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He's fourth on the team in targets (44), though, he hasn't been a complete afterthought in the offense.

For any owners looking for a tight end, Everett should be on your radar.

Outside of Kupp, Woods and Everett, you're taking a big risk counting on any sort of fantasy bump as a result of Cooks' injury. Maybe Tyler Higbee or Josh Reynolds has a monster game, but there's no evidence that's on the horizon.