World Series 2019: Odds and Prop Bets Info for Nationals vs. Astros Game 7

The Washington Nationals have succeeded as underdogs on three occasions at Minute Maid Park.

Bettors who kept with the trend of road teams triumphing in the 2019 World Series should be up a good amount of money.

For Wednesday's Game 7, Washington is still an underdog, but the odds have dropped on the money line.

Houston is still favored to win, but it carries the smallest odds it has had at home during the Fall Classic.

While deciding on the World Series winner may be tough, there is one prop that could guarantee a win as early as the sixth inning.

Game 7 Odds

Money Line: Washington (+122; bet $100 to win $122); Houston (-132; bet $132 to win $100)

Over/Under: 7.5

Run Line: Houston (-1.5; +160); Washington (+1.5; -180)

Washington does not carry as much value as Games 1, 2 and 6, but it is still worth a bet as the underdog.

It is worth sprinkling some cash on Dave Martinez's side, since the road team has won each of the six games and Max Scherzer is starting on extended rest.

Before the series began, Houston appeared to be a reliable home favorite, as it possessed the best home record in the Major League Baseball regular season.

But three straight home defeats, plus no Gerrit Cole or Justin Verlander on the mound, could force bettors to lose confidence in the 2017 World Series winner.

If you are leaning toward the Astros, you should pick them on the run line as well, and the same could be said about Washington. Each of the last five contests has been determined by multiple runs.

The over could be the best wager of them all, as all but one of the six matchups have eclipsed eight runs.

Game 7 Props

First 5 Innings Money Line: Washington (+100); Houston (-120)

First 5 Innings Over/Under: 4

First 5 Innings Run Line: Houston (-0.5; +115); Washington (+0.5; -135)

In addition to taking the overall total runs, you should place money on the first-five-innings over.

In Game 6, the two sides combined for three first-inning runs, and Washington pushed the total over with a pair of tallies in the fifth.

At least four runs have been scored in the first half of the six World Series games, so we would suggest staying away from the under on that prop.

When Scherzer started Game 1, Washington scored all five of its runs in the opening five frames, while Houston took two off the Nationals' ace.

In Game 3, the Astros provided three runs of support for Zack Greinke, who conceded once to the Nationals.

Since there have been few lead changes, the side that scores first may hold the lead until the game ends.

Washington seems like the pick on the early money and run lines because of its success at Minute Maid Park, but there are plenty of variables that could go against it.

Scherzer's neck is healthy enough for him to start Game 7, but if he even slightly tweaks it, it could affect the contest.

So could the decision-making of both managers, who may not allow their starters to get out of jams with full staffs ready to throw at any point of Game 7.

If you do take a first-five-inning prop, the over seems like the best wager because of how consistent both teams have been in the opening frames.

