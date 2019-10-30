Bengals' A.J. Green Says He's Planning to Return from Ankle Injury in Week 10

Frank Victores/Associated Press

There's one glimmer of light for the Cincinnati Bengals in what's been a horrendous 2019 season, with star receiver A.J. Green ready to get back on the field.

Speaking to The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., Green said he's targeted Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens as his return date.

Green also discussed his contract status, as he's in the final year of his current deal. The seven-time Pro Bowler noted he doesn't want to receive the franchise tag.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Green will likely be able to eclipse the roughly $18.5 million value for receivers under the 2020 franchise tag, which puts the onus on Cincinnati to get a long-term deal done quickly if that's what the team wants to do.

Green has been out since July when he injured in his foot during the Bengals' first day of training camp. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 31-year-old would miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments.

Assuming he plays in Week 10, Green will have missed more than three months. This is the third time in four seasons he has been sidelined for at least six games with an injury, including seven last season when he hurt his toe in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Bengals off to an 0-8 start this season, Green's name was brought up in trade rumors leading up to Tuesday's deadline.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints were among the teams with interest in Green, but Cincinnati was opposed to doing any deals.

The deadline passed with Green still part of the Bengals organization. He will be the No. 1 option for Ryan Finley, who is taking over at quarterback with Andy Dalton getting benched, as soon as he steps on the field.

Cincinnati is on a bye this week before hosting the Ravens on Nov. 10.