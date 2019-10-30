World Series 2019: Nationals vs. Astros Game 7 Pitching Preview, Predictions

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The 2019 World Series has carved out its own unique history with the first six games won by road teams.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it is the first best-of-seven series in either the MLB, NBA or NHL to have the visitors capture the first six contests.

Wednesday's finale will make more history, as the pitching matchup of Zack Greinke versus Max Scherzer is the first-ever Game 7 to pit two Cy Young Award winners against each other, per MLB Communications.

Greinke is throwing on regular rest after tossing 4.2 innings in Game 3, while Scherzer has recovered from neck spasms to pitch for the first time since Game 1.

Washington's starter was supposed to toe the rubber in Game 5, but his injury kept him away until Wednesday. Three days ago, it was not an ideal situation for the Nationals, but now that they leveled the series, they have their top pitching option fresh for the most important game of 2019.

Pitching Preview

Houston

Greinke conceded two earned runs in his last two starts, but there could be concern about the length of his appearances.

The mid-season acquisition did not get out of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 and World Series Game 3.

The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner completed six frames in one of his four postseason appearances, and if a similar performance comes Wednesday, the Astros need strong outings out of their bullpen.

Whenever Greinke departs, AJ Hinch could have a difficult decision to make with Gerrit Cole potentially available for an inning or two.

In Game 5, the 20-game winner threw 110 pitches over seven innings while limiting the Nationals to a single run.

Houston already failed with pitching one of its aces on short rest, as Justin Verlander lost ALDS Game 4 with one less day in between starts.

Throwing Cole for even an inning or two would be a risky proposition since he is on two days rest.

Few hurlers have had success on minimal rest, but Madison Bumgarner proved it was possible in 2014 when he threw five frames on two days rest in World Series Game 7.

The AL Cy Young favorite would be asked to spend less time on the bump, but he has to be effective to bridge the gap from Greinke to Will Harris, Joe Smith or Roberto Osuna.

Another option is Jose Urquidy, who pitched five shutout innings in Game 4. He would be available on three days rest, and he has only been used three times in the postseason.

If Greinke goes six or seven innings, Hinch could call on Cole or Urquidy to get one or two outs before letting his relievers take over, or he could just go straight to his normal bullpen unit.

Harris has given up a single run all postseason, while Smith and Osuna have combined for four scoreless frames in the Fall Classic.

Since Osuna has a single appearance versus Washington, he could conceivably be used in an extended outing.

The closer may have to go longer if Hinch uses his power arms to win individual matchups with Juan Soto or Anthony Rendon.

With no left-handers on the roster, Houston could call on Cole or Harris to expend their energy on one or two batters in certain situations.

But all of this is dependent on how long Greinke lasts. All but one of his regular-season starts for his new ball club lasted at least six innings, so he is capable of an outing that preserves arms for specific matchups.

Washington

The length of Scherzer's outing could be dependent on how his neck holds up.

Dave Martinez told reporters he is not putting a pitch count on his ace, and he will ride him as long as possible, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

"If Max tells me ... that he's good, then Max will pitch until his neck decides he can't pitch anymore," Martinez said. "I can't see myself telling Max, 'You're only going to go 75 pitches.' He's going to want to go out there and go as long as he can."

The 35-year-old let up six earned runs in 25 postseason innings, and he lasted at least five frames in each of his four starts.

In Game 1, the right-hander allowed a pair of first-inning runs and then conceded three hits in the next four stanzas.

If Washington gets five innings out of Scherzer, it could go to a strategy utilized by Martinez throughout the playoffs.

Patrick Corbin has pitched in relief already, and Anibal Sanchez could be an option in the all-hands-on-deck contest.

Sanchez is on four days rest, while Corbin last pitched Saturday, so they would be the long-term options if Scherzer is unable to work through the first half of Game 7.

Martinez could call on three of his starters to throw the majority of the game before Sean Doolittle, Daniel Hudson and Tanner Rainey are called upon in the last frames.

He could also use Corbin and Doolittle specifically for left-versus-left matchups against Michael Brantley, Yordan Alvarez and Josh Reddick, but that depends on the situations.

Ideally, Washington would avoid using Fernando Rodney and Javy Guerra, who combined to concede eight hits, six walks and three earned runs.

But Martinez may be forced to use one of them if the starter-as-a-reliever strategy backfires, as it did in NLDS Game 3 when Corbin was rocked for six runs.

Prediction

Houston 5, Washington 3

Greinke does not have to be perfect, but he has to be better than Scherzer for the duration of his start.

Expect both starters to be hit early, as the Astros and Nationals have routinely scored in the first and second innings.

If the game comes down to back-end bullpen talent, Houston has the edge since its trio has been more consistent.

Hudson and Rainey have given up seven runs to the AL champion, while Harris, Smith and Osuna allowed one in eight combined innings.

