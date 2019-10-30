Xavi Will Manage Barcelona 'Sooner or Later,' Says Pep Guardiola

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he is excited about the prospect of Xavi one day managing his former club Barcelona, a scenario he is convinced will materialise sooner or later.

The Spanish midfielder was central to Guardiola's remarkable Barca side that won three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues between 2008 and 2012.

Xavi eventually left the Camp Nou in 2015 to join Qatari side Al Sadd:

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old called time on his playing career but outlined his intention to remain in Qatar to start his coaching career and is now managing his former team, Al Sadd.

Guardiola believes Xavi has always had the potential to be a fine manager, and he believes it is a matter of time before he is in the Camp Nou dugout, per Catalunya Radio (h/t Santi Gimenez of AS):

"Xavi was already a manager when he played. His eyes sparkled watching football. He will be a manager for sure. There are people who play and you would never say they will be managers. This is not the case. Xavi could be a manager wherever he likes, not just at Barcelona. You have to give him time. Sooner or later, he will manage Barcelona.

"He's still young, he knows football, he watches it, he has passion, dedication, he is brave and bold and he says things clearly too. It would excite me to see him manage Barcelona. On top of everything, he likes to manage and he focuses on everything."

Ernesto Valverde is the Barca manager and has overseen consecutive league title triumphs in his two seasons at the club.

Despite that success, he has often been criticised and was held especially accountable for Barca's semi-final exit to Liverpool last season, when they squandered a 3-0 first--leg lead by losing 4-0 at Anfield:

The 55-year-old has a contract with Barca that runs to the end of the current campaign, with an option for a further year.

Given his various travails in the top job at the Camp Nou, it would be a surprise were Valverde to remain in charge beyond 2020-21 at the very latest.

As such, Xavi may find himself in the frame to become Blaugrana boss sooner rather than later.

The Catalan giants have made a habit recently of employing managers with a previous connection to the club—see Guardiola, Tito Vilanova, Luis Enrique and Valverde.

And there are few figures who would be in the frame to take over from Valverde who could say they identify more with Barcelona than the Catalan-born Xavi, who advanced from their famed La Masia academy to become one of the best midfielders ever.