Luka Modric Hails 'Exemplary' Gareth Bale Amid Real Madrid Exit Rumours

Luka Modric has said he believes Gareth Bale is "delighted" to be at Real Madrid amid rumours the Welshman wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale, 30, was spotted in London on Monday meeting with his agent, Jonathan Barnett.

A report from Rodrigo Faez of ESPN FC stated the former Tottenham Hotspur winger wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu because of his "embittered relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane and constant injury problems."

Modric, though, has said Bale is happy at Real despite consistent rumours during his time in Madrid that he has failed to integrate and adapt to Spanish life, per Club del Deportista (h/t Fox Sports):

"Gareth and I are very similar. We are shy and sometimes we don't talk much. Gareth speaks and understands Spanish, and there is a good atmosphere, and he gets along very well with his team-mates and is delighted to enjoy Madrid and the best club in the world. Of course, everyone enjoys their own way, and you have to respect their way of being. He is exemplary with his behaviour. I get along very well with him."

Bale is contracted to Real until 2022 and has been remarkably successful since moving to the Bernabeu from Spurs for £85 million in 2013:

At most other clubs, he would be a legend.

At Real, though, he has never been able to establish himself as a fan favourite, and Zidane has often seemed to lack confidence in him.

Back in the summer, the French manager made it clear he was hoping Bale would move on to a new club:

But then the Real board blocked his mooted transfer to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.

A decent start to the season for Bale, in which he netted two goals and provided two assists in six La Liga appearances, appeared to have ended the speculation surrounding his future.

But then he picked up yet another injury while on international duty.

Having not played since, missing games against Mallorca and Galatasaray, the exit talk surrounding Bale has reemerged, and it is likely only to gather more pace as the January transfer window draws closer.

