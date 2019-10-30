NFL Week 9 Picks: Game Props, Over/Under Lines and Odds Predictions

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The NFC West is shaping up to be a competitive division this season, but it's clear which team is currently the best in the race.

Off to their best start since 1990, the San Francisco 49ers have impressed this year, winning their first seven games and are one of only two undefeated teams in the NFL along with the New England Patriots.

That isn't likely to change for the 49ers this week, as they have a quick turnaround for a road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

But San Francisco will have to keep winning, with the Seattle Seahawks (6-2) and Los Angeles Rams (5-3) both close behind.

Here's a look at odds, predictions and some prop bets to consider for this week's NFL action.

Week 9 Odds, Picks

San Francisco (-10) at Arizona; Over/Under 43 points

Houston (-1.5) at Jacksonville; O/U 46.5

Washington at Buffalo (-9.5); O/U 37

Tennessee at Carolina (-3.5); O/U 42

Chicago at Philadelphia (-5); O/U 43.5

Minnesota at Kansas City (no line)

N.Y. Jets (-3) at Miami; O/U 40.5

Indianapolis (-1) at Pittsburgh; O/U 43

Detroit at Oakland (-2); O/U 50.5

Tampa Bay at Seattle (-6); O/U 51

Cleveland (-3.5) at Denver; O/U 39

Green Bay (-3.5) at L.A. Chargers; O/U 47.5

New England (-3.5) at Baltimore; O/U 44.5

Dallas (-7.5) at N.Y. Giants; O/U 48

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Prop Bets to Consider

Larry Fitzgerald's struggles continue against tough 49ers defense

Larry Fitzgerald got off to a strong start this season, going for more than 100 yards in each of the Cardinals' first two games. However, he hasn't reached the mark since. And over the past two weeks, he's had only three receptions for 20 yards.

Things likely won't get better for the veteran wide receiver this week, as he draws a tough matchup against the 49ers on Thursday night. San Francisco leads the NFL with 224.4 yards allowed per game and also has the best pass defense in the league, allowing only 128.7 yards through the air per game.

It's going to be tough for Fitzgerald to end his recent rough skid when he could be covered by Richard Sherman, the 49ers' top cornerback.

Oddschecker has the line for Fitzgerald's receiving yards in the game at 44.5. Bet on the 36-year-old to again not reach that total as San Francisco's defense shuts down Arizona's offense.

Seahawks offense goes off in rout of Buccaneers

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Seattle has scored at least 27 points in six of its last seven games, and the team is likely to do it again this week. The Seahawks offense has a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers, who are allowing 285.9 passing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL.

That means Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson is poised to have a big showing and continue his strong start to the season. Through eight games, he has passed for 2,127 yards, 17 touchdowns and only one interception.

The 30-year-old will lead a big day for the offense, which will likely put up more than 30 points at home. That's why it's smart to bet on Seattle exceeding that point total, which is an available bet on Oddschecker this week.

The Seahawks are on a roll to open the season, and that's going to continue as they remain one of the best teams in the NFC.

Cowboys get off to fast start in Monday night game vs. NFC East rival

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Cowboys lead the NFL in yards per game (437.9), yet they're only 4-3 with a half-game lead over the Eagles for first place in the NFC East. However, they're going to put up a lot of yards and come away with a win on Monday night.

Fresh off its bye week, Dallas is traveling to take on the New York Giants, who are 2-6 and have lost four consecutive games to the Vikings, Patriots, Cardinals and Lions. The Cowboys already beat the Giants 35-17 in the season opener.

There should be a similar result this time. And with Dallas getting extra rest, it will likely get off to a quick start on the road this week.

On Oddschecker, it's worth looking into the bet that the Cowboys will score the game's first touchdown. They're likely to take control early and cruise to another win over their division rival.