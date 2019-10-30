Gareth Bale 'Ecstatic' to Be at Real Madrid, Says Agent Jonathan Barnett

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has quashed rumours about the Welshman's potential exit from Real Madrid, saying he is "ecstatic to play for" Los Blancos.

Bale was in London on Monday to meet with Barnett, and Rodrigo Faez of ESPN FC reported the winger wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu "at the earliest possible opportunity," partly due to an "embittered relationship" with manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman responded by saying he has a "good relationship" with the former Tottenham Hotspur man, per Marca.

Barnett has now made it clear Bale is happy in Madrid, while also throwing cold water on a rumoured move to China, per Deportes Cuatro (h/t AS): "Gareth is ecstatic to play for Madrid. China? Don't believe everything you read."

Bale's exit seemed inevitable during the summer after a frustrating 2018-19 season, and Zidane even said the club were looking to move him on:

Eventually, though, a move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning was subsequently blocked by the Real board because they wanted a transfer fee for the 30-year-old.

Zidane has reintegrated Bale back into the first team in 2019-20, and he has been largely impressive, starting six of Real's nine La Liga games, netting two goals and providing two assists:

He will not be available for Wednesday's home clash with Leganes, though, as he is still recovering from an injury sustained while on international duty that has already seen him sidelined for games against Mallorca and Galatasaray.

Bale's consistent injury problems are an ongoing frustration for him and Real, as he can never be relied upon to be available for the biggest games.

But following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in 2018, the Wales international is now arguably Real's biggest attacking threat in Zidane's best starting XI.

Barnett's latest comments should come as good news for the Madrid giants, given Bale could be a huge asset for Real as they bid to win major silverware in 2019-20.