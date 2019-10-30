Ernesto Valverde: 'I've Run out of Words' for Lionel Messi After Barcelona Win

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has heaped praise on Lionel Messi after his superlative display in the Blaugrana's 5-1 win over Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Messi scored twice and set up goals for Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez after Clement Lenglet's early goal had been cancelled out by Kiko.

There were numerous highlights of the Argentinian's glorious performance, but perhaps chief among them was his pinpoint 34th-minute free-kick from 25 yards:

Valverde believes Messi is now nearing his best again after an injury delayed his start to the season, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"What else can be said about him? I've run out of words. We always know that he will appear, whatever the match. His talent isn't comparable to anything; the reality is that every time he touches the ball, something special happens. I just don't know what to say.

"He is getting closer to his best form [after injury]. When Leo gets it something bad will happen to the rival. He has that talent that nobody has. He escapes anyone, and it is not only that he can make an individual play, but he does things that nobody sees. It happens to me sometimes. He does things that are not seen even from the crowd. Every day is better."

Without Messi, Barca kicked off the 2019-20 season poorly:

Since his return, though, they have been immaculate, and Tuesday's win put them on top of the La Liga table:

Vidal was one of the beneficiaries of Messi's brilliant display against Valladolid, turning home just before the half hour after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's glorious ball over the top of the defence.

Per Movistar Plus (h/t Pisani), the Chilean was similarly effusive about his team-mate as Valverde after the final whistle:

"It makes a difference with Leo giving all his quality. When he's like this, the team feels it. We see him every day, but he surprises us every day. Leo is from another planet. We are happy, we won and the team felt good. I have no words to talk about Leo. You have to take advantage of it and make the most of him."

Granada will move above Barcelona if they beat Getafe on Thursday, but Barca will still have a game in hand over the newly promoted side.

Perhaps more pertinently, Real Madrid play Leganes on Wednesday and will move within a point of the Blaugrana with a win.

Though it is still congested at the head of the Spanish top flight, it seems inevitable that the title race will eventually come down to Real and Barca.

If Messi stays in top form, there is likely to be only one winner, and he should be back in action on Saturday when the Catalan giants visit Levante.