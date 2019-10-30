Astros' Alex Bregman, Nationals' Juan Soto Discuss Carrying Bats After HRs

Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals watches his solo home run against the Houston Astros leave the park during the fifth inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman took a page out of Pedro Cerrano's playbook in the movie Major League on Tuesday by carrying his bat to first base on his first-inning home run in Game 6 of the World Series.

Unlike Cerrano's trot with the bat around the bases, Bregman dropped it after first.

However, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto then copied Bregman's act for his own blast in the fifth.

Postgame, both players were asked about the bat-carrying.

"I let my emotions get the best of me. I'm sorry for doing that," Bregman said, per Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet SW.

Soto then said the following, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

"I just thought it was pretty cool. I wanted to do it."

The Nationals ended up winning 7-2, forcing a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday.

Game 6 wasn't short on drama thanks to Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg's masterpiece, a controversial interference call that went against Washington shortstop Trea Turner, manager Dave Martinez's ensuing tirade and ejection, and a five-RBI night from Nats third baseman Anthony Rendon.

The Bregman vs. Soto bat-carrying was the cherry on top of a long night in Houston, and there wasn't a shortage of takes on Twitter, including from Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay and Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan:

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post gave due credit to Soto, who just turned 21 years old and looks like a future Hall of Famer:

But as ESPN's Keith Olbermann pointed out, Bregman and Soto's bat-carrying to first base isn't unprecedented, as ex-New York Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon did the same in 2014 (albeit on a groundout):

A new set of storylines is set to take place on Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. ET when Houston hosts Washington for the series-ending Game 7. It'll be Washington's Max Scherzer vs. Houston's Zack Greinke for the title.

