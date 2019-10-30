Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Crown Jewel 2019

1 of 6

Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

Q: On a scale from 1-10, how do you think Velasquez is doing as a WWE Superstar so far?

5 out of 10. It's unfair to fully judge Velasquez on just a handful of appearances, but thus far, it hasn't been great. His mic skills are lackluster at best and the anticipated excitement around his debut has not lived up to expectations. The hope at Crown Jewel is that he shines in the ring and proves many of the skeptics wrong.

Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman

Q: Do you think Fury should work more matches with WWE after this or should this be a one-off event?

Fury is one of the biggest personalities in boxing, but he has a long way to go before he is a viable WWE Superstar. He certainly has the size and physical prowess to one day be part of the WWE roster, but he has looked out of his element against Strowman and needs a lot more work before he works additional matches for the company.

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Q: What needs to happen in this match to keep people from getting upset as they did at the end of Hell in a Cell?

An appearance from The Undertaker. Neither Rollins nor Wyatt should be taking a loss at Crown Jewel, so there has to be some sort of convoluted finish. After Hell in a Cell though, WWE is rightly skittish about that decision. An appearance from The Deadman attacking The Fiend and launching a new feud would not only allow Rollins to retain the universal title, but it would also move Wyatt away from the storyline.