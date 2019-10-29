Nationals vs. Astros 2019 World Series on Track to Be Lowest Rated of All Time

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2019 World Series matchup between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros doesn't seem to be resonating with sports fans.

Per David Bauder of the Associated Press, this year's Fall Classic is on track to be the lowest-rated ever with an average of 11.6 million viewers through the first five games.

