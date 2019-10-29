Nationals vs. Astros 2019 World Series on Track to Be Lowest Rated of All Time

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 29, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: A detail of the World Series logo prior to Game Three of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2019 World Series matchup between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros doesn't seem to be resonating with sports fans. 

Per David Bauder of the Associated Press, this year's Fall Classic is on track to be the lowest-rated ever with an average of 11.6 million viewers through the first five games. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Scherzer Would Start Game 7

    Nats GM says righty is ‘good to go’ if they win tonight

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Scherzer Would Start Game 7

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Wins Game 6 Tonight?

    • Strasburg vs. Verlander • Astros looking for second title in three years • Nats trying to stay alive.

    Tap to vote now! ⬇️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Who Wins Game 6 Tonight?

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    Alex Bregman Was 'Born for Big Moments'

    With Houston on the verge of another World Series title, one teammate says, 'The man is unbelievable' ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Alex Bregman Was 'Born for Big Moments'

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Nats Need Strasburg to Save Series Hopes

    With Scherzer hurt and bats flailing, @ScottMillerBbl says Nats need Strasburg to deliver again

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nats Need Strasburg to Save Series Hopes

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report