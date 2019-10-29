La Liga Table 2019 Week 11: Updated Standings Following Tuesday's Results

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Lionel Messi netted twice as Barcelona moved to the top of the La Liga table with a 5-1 victory over Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner ran the show as he also set up goals for Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez after Clement Lenglet's early opener:

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, moved down to third after being held to a 1-1 draw at Alaves.

A foot injury ruled Messi out of Barca's first four games of the season, but Tuesday's performance showed he is fully up and running now in 2019-20.

Lenglet put Barca ahead inside two minutes, but Kiko was on hand on the 15-minute mark to level up proceedings.

Then it became a Messi masterclass.

Just before the half-hour, he chipped in a perfect delivery for Vidal's goal, then he produced yet another inch-perfect free-kick from 25 yards to make it 3-1:

In the 75th minute, Messi got his second, sweeping home on the turn after Ivan Rakitic's excellent pass.

And finally the Argentinian fed Suarez, who completed the rout:

Atleti's frustrating season continued at Alaves.

They have now drawn five times this season, three of which finished goalless.

In the other two, Atleti gave up winning positions, and against Alaves they should have been out of sight.

After coming on as a substitute, Alvaro Morata finished a brilliantly worked move to put Atleti ahead 20 minutes from time:

But the Chelsea loanee and Angel Correa then both missed gilt-edged chances to put the game to bed when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

And they were punished for their profligacy when Lucas Perez curled home a glorious left-footed winner from 20 yards to save Alaves a point.