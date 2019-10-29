Trent Williams Reportedly Ends Redskins Holdout After Trade Deadline Passes

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

After not being traded before Tuesday's deadline, Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams has reported to the team, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

However, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reported Williams still has no intention of playing this season.

The 31-year-old has held out since training camp and was considered a potential trade target for several teams, but Washington decided not to make a deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday the team was "open" to making a deal, with the Cleveland Browns considered one suitor. It came after Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported last week that Redskins president Bruce Allen had refused to make a deal.

Allen, along with the medical staff, is a major reason Williams has remained away from the team, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. He had a major medical issue during the offseason related to a growth on his head and didn't trust those in the organization.

The veteran didn't plan to play another down in Washington.

By reporting, however, Williams ensures his contract tolls for this season with one more year remaining under contract. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the tackle will make $5,823,529 in base salary for the remainder of 2019 with $12.5 owed in 2020.