David Johnson Ruled Out with Concussion During Texans vs. Jaguars

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans running back David Johnson will not return to Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a concussion.

The Texans expected big things from Johnson after acquiring him from the Arizona Cardinals as part of the DeAndre Hopkins trade. He's fared well with 553 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 117 touches through five games. Johnson had two carries for 16 yards on Sunday.

Durability was a problem for Johnson last season with the Cardinals. He sat out consecutive games against the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers because of back and ankle injuries. The former Pro Bowler was limited to one carry in Week 8 against the New York Giants.

When Johnson did play in 2019, he was used sparingly by new head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He played fewer than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the final seven games after Kenyan Drake took over as the No. 1 back. The 28-year-old did average a solid 5.5 yards per touch and scored six total touchdowns in 130 touches.

The Texans have a talented offensive nucleus led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, but it's struggled to come together this year. Head coach Bill O'Brien was fired after an 0-4 start, and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel has taken over on an interim basis.