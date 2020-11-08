    David Johnson Ruled Out with Concussion During Texans vs. Jaguars

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 8, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Houston Texans running back David Johnson warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Houston Texans running back David Johnson will not return to Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a concussion.  

    The Texans expected big things from Johnson after acquiring him from the Arizona Cardinals as part of the DeAndre Hopkins trade. He's fared well with 553 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 117 touches through five games. Johnson had two carries for 16 yards on Sunday.

    Durability was a problem for Johnson last season with the Cardinals. He sat out consecutive games against the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers because of back and ankle injuries. The former Pro Bowler was limited to one carry in Week 8 against the New York Giants

    When Johnson did play in 2019, he was used sparingly by new head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He played fewer than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the final seven games after Kenyan Drake took over as the No. 1 back. The 28-year-old did average a solid 5.5 yards per touch and scored six total touchdowns in 130 touches. 

    The Texans have a talented offensive nucleus led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, but it's struggled to come together this year. Head coach Bill O'Brien was fired after an 0-4 start, and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel has taken over on an interim basis. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Texans DE Charles Omenihu out versus the Jaguars with a leg injury

      Texans DE Charles Omenihu out versus the Jaguars with a leg injury
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Texans DE Charles Omenihu out versus the Jaguars with a leg injury

      Mark Lane
      via Texans Wire

      Deshaun Watson leads Texans to 20-16 halftime lead

      Deshaun Watson leads Texans to 20-16 halftime lead
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Deshaun Watson leads Texans to 20-16 halftime lead

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Report: Texans trading J.J. Watt a 'virtual certainty' this offseason

      Report: Texans trading J.J. Watt a 'virtual certainty' this offseason
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Report: Texans trading J.J. Watt a 'virtual certainty' this offseason

      Matt Young, Chron.com / Houston Chronicle
      via Chron

      Texans G Senio Kelemete being evaluated for a concussion against the Jaguars

      Texans G Senio Kelemete being evaluated for a concussion against the Jaguars
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Texans G Senio Kelemete being evaluated for a concussion against the Jaguars

      Mark Lane
      via Texans Wire