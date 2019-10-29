BNP Paribas Masters 2019: Tuesday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev slipped to a shock early exit from the 2019 BNP Paribas Masters in Paris after losing to Jeremy Chardy 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

The other big upset of the day belonged to Jan-Lennard Struff, who condemned defending champion Karen Khachanov to an early departure. Struff overcame the Russian after three sets by edging a tiebreak in the opener and winning seven games in third.

While Medvedev and Khachanov went out, Alexander Zverev advanced by triumphing over Fernando Verdasco in straight sets.

Earlier, Kyle Edmund, Grigor Dimitrov and Denis Shapovalov reached the round of 32. Edmund was too good for Ricardas Berankis, winning in straight sets. Shapovalov won after a groin injury forced Gilles Simon to retire with the opening set tied at two games apiece.

Wednesday's draw will see Novak Djokovic in action against Corentin Moutet, who beat Dusan Lajovic in three sets. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will take on Adrian Mannarino and fifth seed Dominic Thiem meets Milos Raonic.

Tuesday Scores and Results

Round of 64

(LL) Corentin Moutet bt. Dusan Lajovic: 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Denis Shapovalov bt. Gilles Simon: 2-2 (Simon retires)

Kyle Edmund bt. (Q) Ricardas Berankis: 6-4, 6-3

Alex de Minaur bt. Laslo Djere: 6-1, 6-4

Taylor Fritz bt. Frances Tiafoe: 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4

Grigor Dimitrov bt. (WC) Ugo Humbert: 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Round of 32

Jan-Lennard Struff bt. (8) Karen Khachanov: 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-5

(Q) Jeremy Chardy bt. (4) Daniil Medvedev: 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

(6) Alexander Zverev bt. Fernando Verdasco: 6-1, 6-3

Radu Albot bt. (LL) Andreas Seppi: 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6)

Wednesday Schedule (Starts at 11 a.m. BST/7 a.m. ET)

Milos Raonic vs. (5) Dominic Thiem

Taylor Fritz vs. (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas

(13) Gael Monfils vs. Benoit Paire

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (LL) Corentin Moutet

(WC) Adrian Mannarino vs. (2) Rafael Nadal

(WC) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs. (10) Matteo Berrettini

Denis Shapovalov vs. (11) Fabio Fognini

(12) David Goffin vs. Grigor Dimitrov

(16) Stan Wawrinka vs. Marin Cilic

Kyle Edmund vs. (14) Diego Schwartzman

Cristian Garin vs. (15) John Isner

(9) Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Alex de Minaur

LL - lucky loser

Medvedev had been on quite a run following wins at the Shanghai Masters and the St. Petersburg Open and reaching the final of the U.S. Open. Even so, the Russian was brought back down to earth by Chardy's outstanding performance protecting his serve.

The Frenchman saved 14 of 15 break points while making three breaks of his own. Those missed opportunities proved costly for Medvedev, who looked a little off the pace at times:

Chardy's speed of thought was quicker, and his reactions sharper in the key rallies:

Medvedev never truly got going, in sharp contrast to Zverev, who raced into a commanding early lead. The German took the first set 6-1 and was 3-1 up in the second in no time at all.

Zverev took three of the next five games to seal his passage into the round of 16.

Things were close between Struff and Khachanov throughout each set, with both players hitting 17 aces. Each player also converted a pair of break points, although Struff took seven more points on his return, per the tournament's official website.

The German timed his break well, earning one at a key time during the third set:

Khachanov is out, and Frances Tiafoe joined him after being dispatched by fellow American Taylor Fritz. The latter broke Tiafoe's serve on two occasions and consistently manufactured winners in key moments.

Tiafoe was able to lean on his backhand and rally in the second set:

However, Fritz's serve was too strong in the third, and the 22-year-old powered through.

Edmund hardly entered play in the French capital in strong form, having lost eight in a row. Yet the 24-year-old regained his swagger at the right time to break down Berankis.

Leaning on a powerful service game that yielded eight aces, Edmund kept the Lithuanian on his heels. Edmund also broke serve on three occasions for crucial points in decisive moments to secure a comfortable and much-needed win.

Dimitrov was surprised by Ugo Humbert early on, with the Frenchman taking the first set largely on the strength of converting two break points. The initial setback forced Dimitrov to rally, and the Bulgarian did so brilliantly, breaking serve five times and dropping only three games the rest of the way.

Such a strong recovery was enough for Dimitrov to keep an impressive streak going:

Dimitrov will need to play better if he's going to get past David Goffin on Wednesday.