World Series 2019: Nationals vs. Astros Game 6 Odds, Prop Bets, Score Prediction

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Road victories and early runs are the trends we have witnessed throughout the 2019 World Series.

All five games have been captured by the visiting team, but Houston could change that in Game 6 to clinch its second title in three seasons.

In its search to keep the season alive, Washington might benefit from Stephen Strasburg silencing the Astros lineup. Justin Verlander will try to do the same for Houston against the Nationals, but he is 0-5 in the World Series and has not received as much run support as his counterpart.

When both hurlers threw in Game 2, the Nationals and Astros jumped on them early, and if that is the case again, a few first-five-inning props could go in your favor.

Game 6 Odds

Via Caesars



Money Line: Washington (+159; bet $100 to win $159); Houston (-174; bet $174 to win $100)

Over/Under: 7

Run Line: Houston (-1.5; +120); Washington (+1.5; -140)

The last time Strasburg and Verlander squared off, they conceded six runs in six-inning starts.

Once they left the mound, Game 2 turned into a 12-3 rout for Washington.

Since then, the Astros have outscored the Nationals 19-3. If you apply Tuesday's over/under to the rest of the series, the over would be 4-1. With that in mind, the over could be the best play for Game 6.

Washington scored 17 runs at Minute Maid Park, so there is a chance the return to Houston provides it with an offensive boost.

Dave Martinez's side also has a good chance to win outright with Strasburg on the mound. He has a 1.34 career postseason ERA and is 4-0 in the 2019 playoffs.

In Strasburg's five outings, Washington has scored 35 runs, with the 12 from Game 2 the highest total.

Conversely, Verlander has not received a ton of run support while going 1-3 in five postseason appearances. Houston scored 14 runs in his starts, with six coming in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

If those trends continue, Washington would be the ideal bet, especially with a large moneyline value at +159.

But do not count out Houston with plenty of things riding in its favor. Remember, this was the best home team in the regular season and it has put up better offensive numbers in the last three games.

The Astros may not have great value, but they could be the smart bet on the game lines.

Props

First 5 Innings Moneyline: Washington (+145); Houston (-165)

First 5 Innings Over/Under: 3.5

First 5 Innings Run Line: Houston (-0.5; 105); Washington (+0.5; -115)

In the last three contests, Houston outscored Washington 11-1 in the first five frames.

Each of the clashes at Nationals Park featured at least four runs before the sixth inning, which makes the first-five over an intriguing prop bet. In Games 1 and 2, 11 runs were plated in the opening half, with Strasburg and Verlander both conceding twice in the first inning.

If the first time around the order continues to be successful for both sides, the first-five over could hit once again.

Houston carried an advantage into the sixth in each contest at Nationals Park, while Washington held one lead at that juncture at Minute Maid Park.

Based off those trends, the first-five moneyline and run line bets should go in favor of the Astros.

Your Game 6 prop wagers will either come down trusting Houston to continue its hot form at the dish or hoping Washington busts out of its slump.

If the latter occurs, the Nationals could provide a nice payout before the bullpens take over.

Final Score Prediction

Houston 5, Washington 3

If Strasburg and Verlander keep the opposing bats quiet, Game 6 could come down to the relievers.

Josh James and Ryan Pressly are the only members of the Houston bullpen to concede runs in the Fall Classic.

Those two may not be used if Verlander goes five or six innings and hands the ball off to Will Harris, Joe Smith and Roberto Osuna, who have combined for 7.1 shutout frames.

Four Washington hurlers have allowed runs in relief, including Daniel Hudson and Tanner Rainey; they would be the ones trusted with following Strasburg in a tight game.

While the Nationals carry the best value for payouts, Houston may end up winning with hotter bats and an in-form bullpen.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.