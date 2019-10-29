Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says 'I'm Coming Back' to Spain in Instagram Video

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has added fuel to the fire regarding his next possible transfer, posting on Instagram that he's "coming back" to Spain.

The forward's contract with Los Angeles Galaxy is set to expire at the end of the year, and rumours have been rife regarding the 38-year-old's possible next club.

On Tuesday, Ibrahimovic posted the following clip on his Instagram, indicating a second spell in La Liga may be on the cards:

B/R Football's Dean Jones said he's unsure how much stock should be placed in the message:

The Swede spent a solitary season with Barcelona, having made a big-money switch to the Catalan giants in 2009. However, he failed to fit in with Pep Guardiola's style of play and was loaned to AC Milan the following summer before completing a permanent move.

After excelling with the Serie A side, Paris Saint-Germain and then in a campaign at Manchester United, the striker made the move to Major League Soccer in 2018 after suffering a serious knee injury playing for the Red Devils.

Ibrahimovic has spent two seasons with the Galaxy, the most recent of which culminated in MLS Cup playoff heartbreak at the hands of Los Angeles FC:

Following the game, Ibrahimovic was typically brazen in his comments about football in the United States:

With an exit seemingly on the cards for the veteran, there has been plenty of talk about his next adventure.

Napoli are the team that have been most strongly linked with Ibrahimovic. Club chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed recently there have been talks held over a possible switch and the final decision on any move will be up to the player.

While it's unclear if Ibrahimovic's recent post means he will be heading back to Spain, there has been buzz starting about which club the striker may join.

Kiyan Sobhani of Managing Madrid believes Atletico Madrid would represent a smart move for the sharpshooter:

While Ibrahimovic struggled to adapt to Guardiola's system at the Camp Nou, he was still prolific in Spain's top flight, netting 16 goals in 29 appearances and helping the team to La Liga glory.

It would be intriguing to see the striker make a switch back to a Spanish club again, as he has been able to preserve his goalscoring edge in MLS, netting 52 goals across his two seasons in the division.

Whichever club does land the forward, in Spain or otherwise, will not be short of entertainment in the months to come.