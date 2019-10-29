World Series 2019: Nationals vs. Astros Game 6 Pitching Preview, Prediction

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The first pitching rematch of the 2019 World Series occurs in Game 6.

Washington is relying on Stephen Strasburg to keep its season alive, while Houston is calling on Justin Verlander to close down the series.

In their first meeting in Game 2, the two right-handed hurlers matched each other for six innings before the Nationals jumped on Verlander in the seventh.

The Astros are in the better spot when it comes to relievers, as they only used two in Game 5, while Washington pieced together its pitching order once Max Scherzer was ruled out.

If Game 6 turns into a battle of the bullpens, Houston may have the advantage with a handful of fresh hurlers.

Game 6 Pitching Preview

Houston

Verlander enters with a 1-3 record this postseason and losses in three of his last four appearances, and he is 0-5 in World Series starts.

Houston is also 0-2 in clinching contests with the right-handed hurler on the hill, after he lost ALDS Game 4 on short rest to Tampa Bay and ALCS Game 5 to the New York Yankees.

The 36-year-old has also conceded a career high in home runs in a single postseason. He let up six in the last four games after holding Tampa Bay scoreless in ALDS Game 1.

That could be a concern, but Washington produced a single run in each of the last three games. If the Nationals bats do not wake up, Verlander could turn in his best outing of the playoffs.

Regardless of how he pitches, the 20-game winner should last at least six innings. In four appearances on normal rest, he threw 26.2 innings.

"We believe he's going to be at his best," Astros manager AJ Hinch said, per MLB.com's Richard Justice. "He loves this big stage. He loves being relied upon. He's going to be as intense as he's been probably the entire season because he knows what can happen at the end of 27 outs."

If his teammates open up a lead, Verlander could hand the ball off to either Will Harris or Joe Smith in the seventh with an opportunity to lock up the title.

Harris has not conceded a run on five hits in his 10 playoff appearances. He could be the reliever Hinch turns to if his starter is stuck in a jam in the fifth or sixth.

The right-handed setup man last pitched in Game 4, so he should be fresh to toss an inning or two before letting Smith take over.

Smith posted a scoreless frame in Game 5, but he may not be needed for an entire inning given the freshness of Harris and Roberto Osuna.

Osuna tossed a single inning in Game 3, so he could be available for a multiple-inning save if Hinch thinks he is up to the task.

Houston could mix in Ryan Pressly, Josh James or another reliever to bridge the gap between Harris and Smith, but that may only occur if Verlander tosses fewer than six frames.

Washington

Strasburg is tasked with shutting down a Houston offense that scored 19 runs in three straight wins at Nationals Park.

He is capable of doing just that, though, as he possesses a 1.34 postseason ERA and won four of his five playoff appearances in the last month.

The 31-year-old conceded six runs in those outings, and he held Houston to two runs on seven hits in Game 2.

"Pitching at this point in the season, it's a tremendous honor," Strasburg said, per MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince. "I'm going to go out there and compete and give it everything I have."

In three road starts this postseason, Strasburg lasted six innings in each and fanned 24 batters. Depending on how well he throws Tuesday, he may be asked to throw more.

Which relievers follow him is up for debate, as four different hurlers have conceded runs out of the bullpen.

Ideally, manager Dave Martinez would have his starter go six or seven innings and then allow Tanner Rainey, Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson to close out the contest.

Doolittle is one of two Washington relievers not to have conceded a run in the World Series. Rainey and Hudson have allowed seven.

If Strasburg gets into a bind before the sixth, Martinez would have to piece together his pitching approach with Scherzer injured and Joe Ross likely unavailable after pitching five frames Sunday.

The lack of pitching depth may not affect Washington if its starter performs as he has all season, but a quality start could be tough to achieve with the way Houston is swinging the bats.

Prediction

Houston 5, Washington 3

Verlander has pitched well enough in previous World Series starts to earn a win, and he will finally get one Tuesday.

Houston's offense is on a roll, and it should be able to take a few runs off Strasburg, as it did in Game 2.

If that occurs, the Astros could take advantage of Washington's bullpen once again to create a late-inning advantage for its top three relievers to hold on to in the latter innings.



Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.


