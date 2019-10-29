Barcelona's Lionel Messi: I'd Rather Start on the Bench Than Be Subbed off

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has revealed he would rather start a game on the bench than be substituted off, even though it would mean less time on the pitch.

Messi told TyC Sports (h/t ESPN FC's Adriana Garcia):

"I don't like to be replaced. I prefer to come from the bench and play less than to be taken out.

"I say that because a lot of games are resolved near the end of the game, or you find more spaces then because you have more rivals that are tired. I prefer to come in and enjoy it than to leave and miss out on the best."

The Argentinian also discussed the ways in which he has improved his game over the years, and he feels he has "grown in terms of reading the game better. To know at what moment and where I can be more effective and crucial."

In 2014, Messi appeared to refuse to be substituted when Barcelona were 3-0 up against Eibar.

The fixture was ahead of a week in which Luis Enrique's side would face Ajax in the UEFA Champions League and Real Madrid in El Clasico, the latter away from home, and on the back of an international break that had taken Messi to China with Argentina.

However, the 32-year-old was also just one away from equalling Telmo Zarra's La Liga record of 251 goals. Messi is now the all-time top scorer in the Spanish top flight with 421.

The forward recently set an impressive record in the Champions League:

He also became the third player to score against 33 different opponents in the competition, after Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo:

Since the start of last season, Messi has only been substituted twice and both were as a result of injury. He had to be taken off with a fractured forearm in a 4-2 win over Sevilla last season, while this season he only made it to half-time in his first start of the campaign before being withdrawn with a thigh problem.

He has been brought off the bench on nine occasions in that time, contributing three goals and two assists as a substitute.

Since entering his 30s, he has found himself on the bench slightly more than usual as Barca look to keep him fresh throughout the season.

Their dependence on him means he has not been an unused substitute since 2014, though.

As he gets older, managing his fitness will become even more important to ensure he can make an impact in the biggest games. As such, he might have to get used to the idea of being taken off for a rest if a less important match has already been put to bed.

He might not like it, but it will likely benefit him and the team in the long run.