Pep Guardiola Knew Barcelona 'Would Win Everything' with Lionel Messi

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola knew Barcelona "would win everything" when Lionel Messi broke into the first team during his time at the club.

Guardiola was in charge at the Camp Nou between 2008 and 2012 and built one of the most dominant teams in the history of European football. Messi was at the heart of his all-conquering side, excelling on the right flank and then eventually at the point of the attack.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio (h/t AS), Guardiola reflected on the time he first became aware of how special Messi was during a pre-season tour:

"I had already been told by someone from the squad that there was a very good player in the squad. They told me that he was very young but scored many goals and he was very good.

"I did not know him and one day I saw him and his father at a Nike store. I saw him, he looked small and shy and I thought: 'Is this one as good as they say?' We started pre-season in Scotland, we won 6-1, 5-0 and he would score three goals a game for you. I thought that, with him, we would win everything."

Earlier in the campaign, Guardiola spoke of the high regard he holds both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo:

Barcelona won three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns during Guardiola's four-year stint. It was also during this time that Messi started his ascension towards becoming one of the best players in the world, as he won the Ballon d'Or for the first time in 2009.

Messi remains arguably the finest player in the world, although his game has evolved since his time working under Guardiola.

Although the Argentina international is still one of the most prolific forwards on the planet, he was especially potent in front of goal under the Manchester City manager:

At the height of their time together, Messi excelled as a false nine. After being moved into the role by Guardiola he was given freedom to influence the game as he saw fit.

Given the success both men have enjoyed in their football career since their time working together, Rafael Hernandez of Grup14 said recently he doesn't think the duo get the credit they deserve:

Last term, Guardiola steered Manchester City to a historic domestic treble, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and the League Cup. As yet, he's been unable to guide City to Champions League glory, having been knocked out of the competition at the quarter-final stage for the previous two seasons.

Messi's start to the campaign was blemished by injuries, and while Barcelona struggled without him, they are only a point behind La Liga leaders Granada with a game in hand.