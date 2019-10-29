Report: Napoli Pull out of Erling Haaland Race as Scout Suggests Man United Move

David Geieregger/Getty Images

Napoli have reportedly withdrawn their interest in Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland as they expect Manchester United to make a move for him in January.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t MailOnline's Adam Shergold) reported Napoli have recognised their inability to compete with United on a financial level.

The newspaper also quoted Partenopei scout Loris Boni on Haaland:

"Salzburg, an excellent team, can only be a springboard for someone like him.

"If, then, his compatriot Solskjaer remains as coach at Manchester United, I think he can go there.

"Solskjaer was also the one who gave him his debut at Molde, as he coached the club at the time."

As Boni observed, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed the 19-year-old at Molde prior to his move to the Old Trafford dugout last December.

Haaland scored 20 goals in 50 games under Solskjaer before signing for Salzburg in January.

The striker only played five times for the Austrian club last season, scoring once, but he has exploded into life in this campaign, per Scouted Football:

Six of his 21 goals have come in the UEFA Champions League, including a brace against Napoli and a goal in the match with Liverpool at Anfield.

His electric start to the season has shown little sign of letting up, and he played a key role in his side's 3-2 win over Rapid Vienna on Sunday, per football writer Zach Lowy:

The 6'3" teenager already possesses strength and imposing physicality to cause defenders problems. He's got plenty of pace and technical skill, too, so he can threaten opposing teams in a variety of ways.

United sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan in the summer, as well as loaning Alexis Sanchez to the same club.

The Premier League giants failed to replace either, so their only senior forward options are Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Haaland doesn't have much experience at the top level yet. Therefore a move for him could be something of a gamble, but he's a remarkable prospect with potential in abundance.