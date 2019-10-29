Ernesto Valverde Says Barcelona's Issues to Be Sorted Internally

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has said any issues the team need to discuss will happen internally after Marc-Andre ter Stegen was critical of how they played against Slavia Prague last week.

The goalkeeper said the team need to improve after their 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over the Czech Republic team last Wednesday, and Valverde wants to keep those discussions in-house:

Per Goal's Daniel Lewis, he said:

"When matches end, everyone leaves with an opinion of what happened on the field.

"Matches can be seen in many ways, and if we have to solve something, we will solve it with within the club and not publicly.

"When the game ends, people's impression is of the final minutes and they don't think about the overall game."

Ter Stegen wasn't happy with the team's performance in the victory, though he also noted the need to handle things in private, per ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden:

Despite having one of the toughest groups in this year's competition, Barca sit top of Group F with seven points after three games.

After being held to a 0-0 draw by Borussia Dortmund, they beat Inter Milan 2-1 before their win over Slavia by the same scoreline.

They haven't entirely convinced in any of the three matches, though, and the game in Prague could have gone differently.

As Covering Futbol observed at half-time in the clash, the hosts caused the Catalan giants plenty of problems despite being a goal down:

Squawka's Muhammad Butt wasn't impressed with what he saw:

Slavia equalised after the break through Jan Boril before falling behind again to a Peter Olayinka own goal.

It took some last-ditch defending from Gerard Pique, who made two vital blocks, to prevent Slavia from pulling level for a second time late on.

Barca have somewhat flattered to deceive this season. They're in control in their Champions League group, while in La Liga they're a point off the top with a game in hand.

However, they have not been as impressive as their positions would suggest.

Ter Stegen has bailed the team out on several occasions, while integrating Antoine Griezmann into the side remains an ongoing process that has produced mixed results.

It's a promising sign the club have managed to continue picking up positive results despite their issues, but their problems will catch up with them eventually if they don't resolve them, and that could put La Liga and the Champions League in jeopardy.