Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: Lineup Advice for Every Position

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The midway point of the fantasy football regular season has passed, and these next few weeks could be crucial as owners battle to get into their league's playoffs.

So, there is little margin for error when it comes to team decisions down the stretch. Owners have to make sure they're putting the right players in their lineup and leaving the right ones on the bench.

Heading into Week 9, here's a look at the projected rankings for every position this week, as well as some lineup advice.

Quarterback

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay (at LAC)

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas (at NYG)

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore (vs. NE)

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle (vs. TB)

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston (at JAX)

6. Tom Brady, New England (at BAL)

7. Matthew Stafford, Detroit (at OAK)

8. Josh Allen, Buffalo (vs. WAS)

9. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay (at SEA)

10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota (at KC)

Josh Allen has turned into a reliable option at quarterback for fantasy teams that may have had a hole at the position. Per ESPN standard points per reception scoring, he has notched at least 17 fantasy points in five of his last six games.

Although the 23-year-old only completed 47.1 percent of his pass attempts this past Sunday against the Eagles, the schedule gets much favorable for him and the Bills in the next few weeks.

This Sunday, they'll face the Redskins at home followed by games against the Browns, Dolphins and Broncos, all teams with two or fewer wins this season.

Buffalo will have no trouble defeating Washington, which is allowing 137.8 rushing yards per game, fifth worst in the NFL. That also bodes well for Allen, who is always a threat to run the ball and potentially get into the end zone on the ground.

If you need a quarterback and Allen is available in your league, pick him up and start him this week. And if he's already on your team, unless you have one of the few quarterbacks projected to perform better than him this week, he is probably your best choice.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina (vs. TEN)

2. Saquon Barkley, N.Y. Giants (vs. DAL)

3. Le'Veon Bell, N.Y. Jets (at MIA)

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas (at NYG)

5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota (at KC)

6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland (at DEN)

7. Chris Carson, Seattle (vs. TB)

8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay (at LAC)

9. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville (vs. HOU)

10. Josh Jacobs, Oakland (vs. DET)

11. Austin Ekeler, L.A. Chargers (vs. GB)

12. Derrick Henry, Tennessee (at CAR)

13. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis (at PIT)

14. James Conner, Pittsburgh (vs. IND)

15. Mark Ingram, Baltimore (vs. NE)

16. Tevin Coleman, San Francisco (at ARI)

17. Carlos Hyde, Houston (at JAX)

18. Mark Walton, Miami (vs. NYJ)

19. Phillip Lindsay, Denver (vs. CLE)

20. Kenyan Drake, Arizona (vs. SF)

Perhaps a change of scenery can help Kenyan Drake get going this season. On Monday, the running back was traded from the Dolphins to the Cardinals, who are currently without David Johnson (ankle) and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) due to injuries.

That means Drake is going to have a heavy workload on Thursday night as the Cardinals host the undefeated 49ers. But the Alabama product, who was supposed to play in the Dolphins' Monday night game against the Steelers, is plenty rested after getting traded before Miami took the field for its Week 8 matchup.

It won't be the most favorable matchup for the 25-year-old, as San Francisco ranks 11th in rushing defense (95.7 yards allowed per game), but he should also be involved in the passing game.

Drake hasn't rushed for more than 44 yards in a game this season, and he hasn't totaled more than 37 receiving yards. That could change soon now he's in a better offense.

Wide Receiver

1. Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers (vs. GB)

2. Amari Cooper, Dallas (at NYG)

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay (at LAC)

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston (at JAX)

5. Julian Edelman, New England (at BAL)

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay (at SEA)

7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay (at SEA)

8. Tyler Lockett, Seattle (vs. TB)

9. Kenny Golladay, Detroit (at OAK)

10. Adam Thielen, Minnesota (at KC)

11. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City (vs. MIN)

12. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland (at DEN)

13. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh (vs. IND)

14. Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco (at ARI)

15. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota (at KC)

16. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis (at PIT)

17. Allen Robinson, Chicago (at PHI)

18. Tyrell Williams, Oakland (vs. DET)

19. DJ Chark, Jacksonville (vs. HOU)

20. Sterling Shepard, N.Y. Giants (vs. DAL)

The Packers are 7-1 this season, and they haven't even had top receiver Davante Adams for their last four games, including Sunday night's road win over the Chiefs. But he is nearing a return from a turf toe injury and could be back this weekend.

The 26-year-old was listed as doubtful heading into this past weekend's game, but he's been trending in the right direction, so it's reasonable to think he'll play against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday. And fantasy owners will want to plug him immediately back into their lineup.

The Chargers may rank sixth in passing defense (217.4 yards allowed per game), but Adams is a top-tier wide receiver who you can't leave on your bench—especially with the way quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been playing of late, passing for eight touchdowns and no interceptions over the Packers' last two wins.

Rodgers will be thrilled to have Adams back, so it's likely he'll be looking for his favorite target a lot. But as always with injured players, keep an eye on his status just in case there are any setbacks during the week.

Tight End

1. George Kittle, San Francisco (at ARI)

2. Darren Waller, Oakland (vs. DET)

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City (vs. MIN)

4. Evan Engram, N.Y. Giants (vs. DAL)

5. Hunter Henry, L.A. Chargers (vs. GB)

6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore (vs. NE)

7. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia (vs. CHI)

8. Chris Herndon, N.Y. Jets (at MIA)

9. Greg Olsen, Carolina (vs. TEN)

10. Delanie Walker, Tennessee (at CAR)

If Chris Herndon makes his season debut for the Jets this Sunday, he's going to be one of the best streaming options at tight end for fantasy owners this week.

After serving a four-game suspension to start the season, the 23-year-old has missed New York's last four games with a hamstring injury. However, he appears to be close to a return, which may come at the best time for a potentially favorable matchup.

This week, the Jets are traveling to Miami to play the Dolphins, who are allowing 414 yards per game this season, third worst in the NFL. They've allowed at least 27 points in six of their seven games, so there's a strong chance Herndon could score a touchdown if he's in the New York lineup.

Make sure to monitor his status, as he could be one of the better tight end plays of the week.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Buffalo (vs. WAS)

2. N.Y. Jets (at MIA)

3. Philadelphia (vs. CHI)

4. Carolina (vs. TEN)

5. San Francisco (at ARI)

6. Seattle (vs. TB)

7. Cleveland (at DEN)

8. New England (at BAL)

9. Houston (at JAX)

10. Indianapolis (at PIT)

In this week's installment of the defenses that will benefit from playing the Redskins and Dolphins, it's the Bills and Jets, respectively.

Buffalo's defense is less likely to be available in your fantasy league, but New York's should be. Miami has scored 14 or fewer points in five of its seven games, so it continues to be a strong option to stream the defense that is playing against it.

The Jets' defense is due for a strong showing, as they have only one interception in their last four games after notching four in their first three games. Expect this to be a better week for them.

Kicker

1. Jason Myers, Seattle (vs. TB)

2. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston (at JAX)

3. Brett Maher, Dallas (at NYG)

4. Justin Tucker, Baltimore (vs. NE)

5. Robbie Gould, San Francisco (at ARI)

6. Joey Slye, Carolina (vs. TEN)

7. Mike Nugent, New England (at BAL)

8. Matt Prater, Detroit (at OAK)

9. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia (vs. CHI)

10. Mason Crosby, Green Bay (at LAC)

For fantasy owners with Justin Tucker as their kicker, don't worry about the Ravens' tough matchup against the Patriots this week.

New England has allowed only 61 total points during its 8-0 start, which will make a challenge for Baltimore's offense. However, that could actually work in the 29-year-old's favor.

The Ravens could have trouble getting into the end zone, but their offense is talented enough to rack up some yards on Sunday night. So, Tucker could get some prime opportunities for field goals. And of course, he'll convert, because he's 16-for-16 on field goals and 20-for-20 on extra points this season.