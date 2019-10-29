Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper Options

Tim Warner/Getty Images

At this point in the season, fantasy managers may have to dig deep for streamers and sleepers, but there are waiver-wire gems left to pick up for Week 9.

This week's selections roll the dice on atypical options, which include a quarterback in a run-heavy offense, a Miami Dolphins player, an undersized slot receiver, a 37-year-old tight end and the league's 21st-ranked scoring defense.

Despite your initial doubts, each player or unit gives owners a chance to surprise their opponents with a decent number of points in place of a starter on a bye week or an injured contributor expected to sit out in the next contest.

Beyond the sleeper picks, we'll also go through smart start 'em, sit 'em plays to help you dominate the competition in Week 9.

Smart Matchup Plays, QB:

1. Josh Allen vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'Em

2. Matthew Stafford vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

3. Sam Darnold vs. Miami Dolphins: Start 'Em

4. Jacoby Brissett vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sit 'Em

5. Kyler Murray vs. San Francisco 49ers: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Derek Carr vs. Detroit Lions (26 Percent Owned)

Statistically, Derek Carr had his best outing against the Houston Texans in Week 8, logging a season-high in passing touchdowns (three). He also leads the league in completion rate (72.1), which is a recipe for a productive fantasy week matching up with a pass defense that's giving up the most yards.

Although running back Josh Jacobs has become a focal point in the Raiders offense, averaging 88.6 yards per contest and five yards per carry, Carr kept the Silver and Black competitive last week. When tasked to dissect a subpar pass defense, he's capable with tight end Darren Waller and wideout Tyrell Williams on the perimeter. The latter returned to action after a two-game absence because of plantar fasciitis.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions are open to trading All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay. If he's moved before the deadline, give Carr the bright green light in starting lineups.

Even if Slay remains on the Lions roster, he's dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week's contest with the New York Giants. With him on the field for five games, Detroit has struggled to defend aerial attacks, giving up 14 touchdowns in seven outings.

Coming off a productive performance with a bottom-third pass defense next up, start Carr as a quality sleeper this week.

Smart Matchup Plays, RB:

1. Tevin Coleman vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

2. Jamaal Williams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Start 'Em

3. Devin Singletary vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'Em

4. David Montgomery vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Sit 'Em

5. LeSean McCoy vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Mark Walton vs. New York Jets (34 Percent Owned)

The Miami Dolphins traded running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals, per Schefter, which clears the way for Mark Walton to start going forward. As Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel noted, the second-year tailback opened Monday's game with the first unit.

Fantasy owners may plug Dolphins players into their lineups with skepticism, but Walton should have the volume to produce a decent number of fantasy points as the lead tailback. He's averaging 4.6 yards per carry and involved in the passing attack with nine receptions for 54 net yards over the last three games.

The Jets field the 10th-ranked run defense, but they're in sell mode leading up to Tuesday's deadline. The front office dealt defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the New York Giants. Although he's been inconsistent, that's one big body Walton doesn't have to worry about when running in between the tackles.

While he's not a top waiver-wire option, Walton could produce enough to help you through a week without David Johnson (back and ankle injuries) Alvin Kamara (bye), Devonta Freeman (bye) and Todd Gurley (bye).

Smart Matchup Plays, WR:

1. Michael Gallup vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

2. Robby Anderson vs. Miami Dolphins: Start 'Em

3. Tyrell Williams vs. Detroit Lions: Start 'Em

4. Larry Fitzgerald vs. San Francisco 49ers: Sit 'Em

5. D.J. Moore vs. Tennessee Titans: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Cole Beasley vs. Washington Redskins (24 Percent Owned)

Buried deep on your waiver wire, Cole Beasley has a chance to put together a solid week against the Washington Redskins' 16th-ranked pass defense that's allowed 14 touchdown passes.

Quarterback Josh Allen has thrown two touchdown passes in each of his last three contests, which puts his receivers on the radar in a matchup against a porous pass defense.

If Beasley is available, dust him off and plug him into your WR3 or flex spot with confidence this week. He's recorded touchdowns in consecutive contests and saw 13 targets over the last two outings.

The Buffalo Bills offense ranks 24th in scoring, but wideouts John Brown and Beasley, who are tied for the most targets (53) among the team's pass-catchers, could have productive outings in a potentially one-sided victory over the floundering Redskins (1-7).

Because Beasley hasn't eclipsed 83 receiving yards in any game this season, he's a touchdown-dependent option, but the veteran receiver's mini-scoring streak elevates his Week 9 projection.

Smart Matchup Plays, TE:

1. Darren Waller vs. Detroit Lions: Start 'Em

2. T.J. Hockenson vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

3. Jonnu Smith vs. Carolina Panthers: Start 'Em

4. Mark Andrews vs. New England Patriots: Sit 'Em

5. Eric Ebron vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Jason Witten vs. New York Giants (47 Percent Owned)

Coming off a bye week, Jason Witten doesn't have much buzz, but he's shown some consistency in the Dallas Cowboys offense. The 37-year-old has been targeted at least four times with three receptions in each game.

Of course, Witten has to reach paydirt in order to justify starting him because of his limited receiving yards. He'll have a chance to cross the goal line against the Giants' 25th-ranked pass defense.

After a one-year break to broadcast in the Monday Night Football booth, Witten scored touchdowns in consecutive games to open the season. He logged his first score in Week 1 vs. Big Blue.

If you're struggling at tight end and want some production in point-per-reception leagues, Witten may not explode as a top performer, but he's capable of 10 points as a decent fill-in starter.

Smart Matchup Plays, DEF:

1. Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'Em

2. San Francisco 49ersvs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

3. Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos: Start 'Em

4. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans: Sit 'Em

5. Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears (39 Percent Owned)

The Philadelphia Eagles defense recorded four sacks and recovered a fumble in the last outing with the Bills and may top its performance in Week 9.

Although the Eagles have experienced significant issues in pass defense, ranked 20th, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trusbisky has only thrown touchdown passes in two of out five contests that he's started and finished.

Despite a decent sophomore campaign, Trubisky continues to struggle through his third term, logging five scores through the air and three interceptions. Chicago is 10th in pass attempts but a disappointing 29th in yards. In other words, the Eagles will have opportunities to log sacks and interceptions with the Bears signal-caller dropping back to throw downfield.

Lastly, the Bears offense has turned the ball over twice in each of the last three contests. They could have another sloppy game against a solid front seven on the road.