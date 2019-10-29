A.J. Green Rumors: Saints, Eagles Interested in Bengals WR Before Trade Deadline

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

A.J. Green remains a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, but that may not be the case at this time Tuesday as the NFL trade deadline nears.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora argued the Bengals will ultimately have little choice but to trade Green before the 4 p.m. ET deadline, and he reported the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles are looking at the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Green has yet to make his 2019 debut after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. According to NFL Network's Omar Ruiz, he's looking to play in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. The Bengals have a bye in Week 9.

Green will be a free agent this offseason, and the chances seem slim he'd re-sign on a team that's one of the NFL's worst this year.

However, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported the Bengals weren't looking to trade him. The frustration of one NFC general manager was evident in his comments to La Canfora: "They are basically philosophically opposed to the idea of making trades. It's a waste of time to call them. But we did. And it is what it is. You may as well be speaking a different language."

This could all be posturing on the Bengals' part in order to drive Green's price tag as high as possible.

The Saints are a somewhat surprising suitor for Green, if only because they already have an elite wideout in Michael Thomas, who's leading the league in receptions (73) and receiving yards (875).

New Orleans is also without a second-round pick in 2020, which not only removes one asset it could include in a trade package but also means the team may not have a pick until the third round if it sends its first-rounder to Cincinnati in order to land Green.

But quarterback Drew Brees turns 41 in January, so it would make sense to go all-in for a title.

The Eagles have a more pressing need at receiver. Tight end Zach Ertz is first on the team in receiving yards (424), and running back Miles Sanders is third (274).

With a 4-4 record, though, Philadelphia needs more than a standout pass-catcher to get its season back on track.