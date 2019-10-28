Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Plays Down Carlos Vela Transfer Rumours

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has played down rumours linking the Spanish champions with a move for LAFC striker Carlos Vela.

The 55-year-old told reporters on Monday the club had been interested in the Mexican in the past but he is happy with the squad he has at the Camp Nou.

He said: "I remember that last year was an option that emerged and there was talk about it, but now we are not in the transfer market but we have the players we have."

Vela has enjoyed a prolific campaign with LAFC, netting 31 goals in 34 MLS games. He has continued that form in the play-offs, bagging a brace in a 5-3 win over LA Galaxy to reach the Western Conference final:

The 30-year-old has spoken about how he came close to a loan move to Barcelona in January and how he would have found it difficult to turn the Catalan giants down in an interview with the New York Times (h/t Marca).

"It was really close, who could say no to playing with Lionel Messi for four months?" he said. "It would have been a case of enjoying my football, learning and then returning home. There are certain opportunities that you can't miss."

Former Barcelona midfielder and Mexico team-mate Jonathan dos Santos has said Vela would be a good fit for the Catalan giants, per Perform (h/t AS).

"Vela could fit in at Barcelona. He is a great player with a lot of quality; he has shown it in every team that has been," he said. "I hope a team like Barcelona is interested in Vela. He would do well surrounded by such excellent players."

Yet Barcelona look unlikely to move for a forward player in the January transfer window as they are well-stocked in the attacking department.

Antoine Griezmann arrived from Atletico Madrid in the summer and joins Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele as attacking options at the club.

Barcelona have also seen 16-year-old Ansu Fati and 21-year-old Carles Perez force their way into the first-team squad this season. Fati became the club's youngest La Liga goalscorer when he netted against Osasuna in August, while Perez has made six La Liga appearances for the club in 2019-20.

