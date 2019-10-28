Melvin Gordon Trade Rumors: Lions, Bills Linked to Chargers RB Before Deadline

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Melvin Gordon may have a new home ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills are potential suitors for the Los Angeles Chargers running back:

Gordon would be an interesting addition to either team. The Lions are without Kerryon Johnson for at least another seven weeks after he was placed on injured reserve following knee surgery. The Bills have Frank Gore and rookie Devin Singletary in the backfield, though Gordon would be an upgrade over both and would give the team an excellent option to pair with quarterback Josh Allen.

The 26-year-old running back is a two-time Pro Bowler and came into the 2019 season with at least 850 rushing yards in three straight seasons. In 12 games last year he posted 885 rushing yards, 50 receptions for 490 yards and 14 total touchdowns.

But heading into the final year of his contract, Gordon decided to hold out to start the 2019 season, missing the team's first three games. That decision backfired—Gordon didn't get the lucrative contract extension he was seeking and Austin Ekeler thrived as the team's lead back, accumulating 368 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns during Gordon's absence.

The holdout didn't work out for Gordon the way it did for fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott, who received a six-year, $90 million extension.

And if given the opportunity to do things differently, Gordon would perhaps take a different tack in his contract negotiations.

"I know I won't miss another training camp again, I can tell you that," he said, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. "But, if I was to go back, I can't say. Just with the running back thing and all that, we want to get paid, you know? I don't know. That's tough."

It's possible, of course, that Gordon would simply be a rental for any team interested in his services, given his pending free agency and his reported desire to be one of the top paid running backs in football. So that could limit what the Chargers receive in any potential trade.

But given the presence of Ekeler and Justin Jackson, moving him would make sense.