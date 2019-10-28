BNP Paribas Masters 2019: Monday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

Marin Cilic eased into the second round of the BNP Paribas Masters 2019 in Paris on Monday, beating Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to set up a meeting with Stanislas Wawrinka.

Milos Raonic is also safely through after knocking out qualifier Cameron Norrie. The Canadian goes on to face fifth seed Dominic Thiem on Wednesday.

Monday also saw wins for Fernando Verdasco, Radu Albot, Jan-Lennard Struff, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Adrian Mannarino.

Monday Results

Jeremy Chardy bt. Sam Querrey 5-7, 6-3, 7-5

Cristian Garin bt. Pablo Cuevas 6-4, 6-3

Milos Raonic bt. Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-2

Fernando Verdasco bt. Borna Coric 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Jan-Lennard Struff bt. Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Marin Cilic bt. Hubert Hurkacz 7-5(5), 6-4

Radu Albot bt. Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-2

Benoit Paire bt. Damir Dzumhur 7-5, 6-4

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bt. Andrey Rublev 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Adrian Mannarino bt. Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2

Tuesday Schedule

Frances Tiafoe vs. Taylor Fritz

Dusan Lajovic vs. Corentin Moutet

Laslo Dere vs. Alex de Minaur

(8) Karen Khachanov vs. Jan-Lennard Struff

Gilles Simon vs. Denis Shapovalov

Kyle Edmund vs. Ricardas Berankis

Radu Albot vs. Andreas Seppi

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Ugo Humbert

(4) Daniil Medvedev vs. Jeremy Chardy

(6) Alexander Zverev vs. Fernando Verdasco

Monday Recap

Cilic kicked off his tournament with a comfortable win over Hurkacz in one hour and 38 minutes to set up a tasty meeting against Wawrinka.

The Croatian dominated the match, winning 86 per cent of points on his first serve. His power and precision also proved too much for his Polish opponent, as shown by the ATP Tour:

Cilic now faces Wawrinka but has a poor record against the Swiss star. He has won only two of 14 meetings between the two players and has lost the last eight.

Raonic also faces a tricky test next against Thiem following his win over Great Britain's Norrie. The big-serving Canadian did not face a single break point as he cruised past the 24-year-old.

The former world No. 3 has recently returned from a back injury but looked in good shape, smashing down 14 aces to complete victory in 63 minutes.

There was also plenty for home fans to cheer in Paris on Monday. Chardy came from a set down to dump out American Sam Querrey, while Benoit Paire produced some quality moments in his win over Damir Dzumhur:

Tsonga was forced to work hard for his victory over in-form Russian Andrey Rublev but came through in three sets.

The Frenchman lost the first but edged a tight second with some aggressive returning to level the match and force the decider.

The 34-year-old then used his power and experience to clinch the third and a second-round meeting with Italy's Matteo Berrettini:

Monday's final match saw another French win as Mannarino eased past Norway's Casper Ruud. Next up for Mannarino is a clash with second seed Rafael Nadal.