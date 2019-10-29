Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for 2019 EFL League Cup

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Dani Ceballos of Arsenal and Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Wednesday in a hotly anticipated Carabao Cup last-16 tie between the two Premier League rivals.

The Reds possess a perfect record at home this season, winning all five matches played in front of their own fans in all competitions, and are favourites to make it through to the quarter-finals.

Arsenal head into the match after throwing away a two-goal lead at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday in a 2-2 draw which saw captain Granit Xhaka respond angrily after being booed off by his own supporters.

        

Date: Wednesday, 30 October

Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT/3:30 p.m. ET 

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN + (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Oddschecker): Liverpool 4-5, Draw 14-5, Arsenal 16-5

             

Match Preview

Liverpool's dominance this season has seen them move six points clear at the top of the Premier League and yet to taste defeat domestically. The only time the Reds have been beaten was in a 2-0 loss to Napoli in the UEFA Champions League in September.

The League Cup is not at the top of the club's list of priorities but Liverpool will be keen to maintain their current form and pour more misery on an Arsenal side they beat 3-1 in the Premier League in August.

The Merseysiders come into the match after hitting back from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Sunday to maintain their impressive home form:

Manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to make changes to his team for this match and is expected to be without Mohamed Salah who took a knock to his ankle during the win over Spurs.

The Egypt international returned to training on Monday but will not be risked against Arsenal, according to David Lynch at the Evening Standard.

Klopp is likely to hand game time to fringe players such as Divock Origi and Adam Lallana, while youngsters Rhian Brewster, Ki-Jana Hoever and Harvey Elliott all started Liverpool's win over MK Dons in the last round.

Arsenal head to Anfield in need of a result after some less-than-impressive domestic displays. A 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United was followed by a 2-2 draw against Palace which saw Xhaka hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons:

The Switzerland international is likely to be taken out of the firing line against Liverpool, but manager Unai Emery could start youngsters Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka.

Emery must also decide whether to bring Mesut Ozil in from the cold. The former Germany international has not featured since Arsenal's win over Nottingham Forest in the last round, but his name has been chanted by fans in the Gunners' last two matches.

