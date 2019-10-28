Premier League Week 11 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool visit Aston Villa on Saturday with a six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester City continue to chase the Reds, and the champions host Southampton on the same day.

Manchester United hope to continue their climb up the division when they make the trip to Bournemouth.

Arsenal lost a two-goal lead to draw with Crystal Palace in their last home game, and the Gunners next face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea face a road trip to bottom club Watford, and could jump to second if Manchester City and Leicester suffer losses.

Week 11 Fixtures, Score Predictions

Saturday, Nov. 2

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United: 12:30 p.m. GMT, 8:30 a.m. ET, 1-2

Arsenal vs. Wolves: 3 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET, 2-1

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: 3 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET, 1-2

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Norwich: 3 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET, 3-1

Manchester City vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET, 5-0

Sheffield United vs. Burnley: 3 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET, 1-0

West Ham United vs. Newcastle: 3 p.m. GMT, 11 a.m. ET, 1-1

Watford vs. Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET, 0-2

Sunday, Nov. 3

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET, 2-3

Everton vs. Spurs: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET, 1-2

Champions To Pile More Misery On The Saints

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

City have watched Liverpool burst ahead in the title race, yet the Blues remain in good form.

The champions have lost only two of their opening 10, winning eight, but Jurgen Klopp's team have collected victories with remarkable consistency.

Southampton are set to play at the Etihad Stadium twice in the days ahead, including a Carabao Cup fixture on Tuesday, followed by their Premier League encounter at the weekend.

The Saints were humiliated in a 9-0 thrashing by Leicester on Friday, equalling the biggest Premier League defeat in history.

Robin Jones/Getty Images

According to Tom Doyle of the Evening Standard, Southampton's first-team coaches and players have donated their wages earned from the day of the match to a club charity.

City are unlikely to offer Ralph Hasenhuttl any relief, and they cannot afford a slip as they trail Liverpool.

However, a positive result in Manchester in either the EFL Cup or the league would be a huge morale boost for the travelling party.

Pep Guardiola must answer defensive questions after losing Aymeric Laporte to a long-term injury. City's defence have appeared vulnerable as a result, and Fernandinho was sent-off playing at centre-back in the last league game against Villa.

The Blues remain superior in the attacking department over the Saints, and they will believe they can once again punish Hasenhuttl's back four after the catastrophic experience against the Foxes.

Prediction: City win 5-0

United To Defeat The Cherries On The South Coast

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Red Devils had failed to win a Premier League match away from home since February before defeating Norwich 3-1 on Sunday at Carrow Road.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have been chronic underachievers since the Norwegian was handed full-time control of the club last season.



However, the seeds of recovery are present, and Solskjaer will hope his players can now perform closer to their best on a regular basis.

The Old Trafford giants have suffered debilitating injuries this season, and Paul Pogba is expected to be sidelined until December, further stretching the squad.



Anthony Martial's return to the starting XI at Norwich rejuvenated his team-mates, and his chemistry with Marcus Rashford and Daniel James was the deciding factor.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Bournemouth enter the match with just two wins in their last 10 in all competitions, and United will be encouraged by their opponents' poor form.

The Cherries are goalless in their last three games, and the motivation will be high to register against the Red Devils in Saturday's early kick-off.

Callum Wilson has remained in solid form this season, scoring five goals in 10 league appearances, but the England international will need service through the middle against Harry Maguire.

United leapt to seventh after their win in Norfolk, and they could climb as high as fifth with another away victory if results fall their way this weekend.

Prediction: United win 2-1