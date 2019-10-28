Tom Brady Talks Odell Beckham Jr.'s GOAT Cleats Gift and Postgame Embrace

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. clearly has a healthy respect from afar for Tom Brady.

The feeling is mutual—seemingly across the entire Brady family.

Brady said Monday on WEEI's Greg Hill Show:

"My oldest son lives in New York and he's a big fan of his and all the kids at school in New York after he made that catch was, 'OBJ! OBJ! OBJ!' So then my son Benny from his older brother got to know who he was. It was pretty nice.

"He's a great player. I always wish him a lot of success. They are going to keep plugging along there and we're going to keep plugging along here and see how it shakes out at the end of the year."

Beckham heaped praise on Brady throughout the week leading up to the Patriots' 27-13 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also gifted the future Hall of Famer a special pair of goat-hair cleats in their postgame meetup on the field.

"I have them. That was pretty cool. That was very, very nice of him," Brady said. "It's pretty unique. I have never had anyone do that for me. It was very thoughtful. I certainly appreciate it."

After what Beckham has dealt with at quarterback in his career, it's hard to blame him for appreciating Brady. He went from a middling Eli Manning to Baker Mayfield, who has gone from star in the making to borderline bust in his second NFL season. Beckham has recorded just one touchdown reception through the Browns' first seven games.

On the other sideline, it'd be equally fair to wonder if Brady looks wistfully at superstar receivers like Beckham and wonders if he might have seven or eight rings instead of a record six for a player had they been playing together. Aside from the Randy Moss halcyon days, Brady has done the most with a receiving corps that typically rates as middling or even below average among NFL teams.

Unfortunately for both, Prime OBJ plus Prime Brady is a combination the NFL will never get to see.