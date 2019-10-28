Report: Unai Emery 'Still Has Firm Support from Those Above Him' at Arsenal

Alex Morton/Getty Images

Unai Emery reportedly continues to have the backing of the Arsenal hierarchy despite winning just two of his last eight league games in charge.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Spanish head coach "still has firm support from those above him" at the Emirates Stadium, and he met with director Josh Kroenke after Arsenal lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Emery is enduring arguably his toughest period as Arsenal boss since being appointed as Arsene Wenger's successor in May 2018:

According to Ornstein, he was the unanimous choice to lead the Gunners in the post-Wenger era, but seven others were interviewed for the job: Massimiliano Allegri, Mikel Arteta, Thierry Henry, Julen Lopetegui, Ralf Rangnick, Jorge Sampaoli and Patrick Vieira.

A few of that shortlist could well be contacted again by Arsenal if Emery fails to turn their form around.

If the former Paris Saint-Germain manager was to be sacked, Allegri could be backed as his potential successor.

The former Juventus manager is not in a job, and the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano and Ed Aarons reported in early October that he is learning English with a view to potentially taking a Premier League position in the future.

Arsenal are back in action on Wednesday when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup at Anfield.

Then on Saturday, they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side claimed four points in their two league games against Arsenal last term and will likely relish the opportunity to make Emery's life even more difficult by getting a result at the Emirates.