Nationals vs. Astros: Latest World Series 2019 Twitter Reaction

Road teams have controlled a unique 2019 World Series.

For only the third time in history, the first five contests have been captured by road sides, according to MLB Stats:

Gerrit Cole's seven-inning gem, combined with seven runs from their offense, allowed the Astros to take a 3-2 lead back to Minute Maid Park.

Outfielder George Springer credited the character of his team to come back from an 0-2 deficit and be on the brink of Houston's second title in three years, per AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

"Our team is extremely resilient," Springer said. "We believe in each other. We believe in the mission. And for us to get down early and then to come here is huge."

Springer was one of three Astros to send a ball over the fence in Sunday's Game 5 victory. The 30-year-old's ninth-inning blast was his seventh in the Fall Classic, which ties him with Chase Utley for most round-trippers in a player's first 12 World Series games, per ESPN Stats & Info:

In total, the outfielder has 15 playoff home runs and a trio of multi-hit outings vs. the Nationals.

Carlos Correa's fourth-inning long ball added to the historic postseason totals he has put together.

As MLB Network pointed out, the shortstop has had plenty of success before hitting age 26:

The 25-year-old has now hit three of his 11 postseason home runs in the World Series, with two coming against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

Sunday's most important home run may have come off Yordan Alvarez's bat. Not only did it give Houston an early lead, but it also helped break the rookie out of a slump.

The deep shot to left-center was Alvarez's first playoff home run, and it helped him earn his first three-hit postseason game.

As MLB.com's Brian McTaggart noted, the 22-year-old finally earned the spotlight:

Alvarez's blast allowed Cole to work with a lead, and he did not give the Nationals a chance to challenge for it.

The impending free agent fanned nine batters over seven innings while conceding three hits. Cole is now second behind Josh Beckett for most strikeouts in a single postseason, per MLB Stats:

MLB's official Twitter account broke down a few of the right-hander's pitches, including a fastball and curveball that went different directions before landing in the same spot:

Washington's pitching strategy was thrown off when Max Scherzer was removed because of neck spasms.

In his place, Joe Ross started with a scoreless first inning, which caused MASN's Dan Kolko to heap praise on the hurler:

Ross' five-inning performance was not great, but it kept the Nationals in the game, and as 106.7 The Fan's Grant Paulsen noted, the Washington offense did not provide support to the right-hander:

Juan Soto eventually got the home side on the board through a seventh-inning solo shot, but it was not enough to spark a rally.

The Washington outfielder is the third-youngest player with multiple home runs in a World Series, per MLB Stats:

On Tuesday, Stephen Strasburg will try to keep his team's season alive against Justin Verlander, who conceded four runs in Game 2.

Strasburg was the better hurler in the last game in Houston, and if he is again, we could be headed for Game 7 Wednesday.

