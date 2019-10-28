Wanda Nara Says Mauro Icardi Could Have Joined Inter Rivals AC Milan in Summer

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Mauro Icardi's wife, Wanda Nara, has said her spouse "had the possibility" to join AC Milan from rivals Inter this summer before he completed a season-long loan move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Nara, who represents Icardi as his agent, appeared on Tiki Taka (h/t Football Italia) and said it would have been "more comfortable" for her to remain in Milan, but the challenge at PSG made it a more positive move:

"We had the possibility to take Mauro to Milan.

"Personally it would have been a more comfortable choice, to stay in Milan, but a team like PSG have been the best decision of his career.

"Going to France was a difficult choice for me, seeing as I have just arrived here from Paris and tomorrow I go back. My children are in Paris. But this was better for Mauro's career."

Icardi, 26, was named Man of the Match after scoring twice in a 4-0 thrashing of Marseille on Sunday, telling reporters after the game how pleased he was to have had such an impact in his first Classique:

It's uncommon for players to cross the San Siro divide between the Nerazzurri and Rossoneri. Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is one current star to have represented both Inter and Milan, with Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo, Christian Vieri and Patrick Vieira among the other famous examples.

The forward has a contract with Inter until 2022, but his relationship with the club was damaged after a contract stand-off earlier in 2019 saw him stripped of the captaincy. New coach Antonio Conte is also reported to not be a fan of the Argentinian, who left Inter while suing the club for £1.3 million.

PSG have the option to make Icardi's transfer permanent for a fee of £59 million, a move that looks increasingly likely after he's scored four goals in his first three Ligue 1 starts.

Icardi looks to be revelling in his new setting so much so that he already views Thomas Tuchel's squad as the best he's been a part of. Kylian Mbappe also netted a brace in the decisive win against Marseille, and Icardi added:

Uruguay frontman Edinson Cavani—whose contract is due to expire in June—turns 33 in February, and it could make sense for fellow South American Icardi to take his place should he not sign a new deal.

Sportswriter Sacha Pisani recently commented on the dazzling form of Inter forward Lautaro Martinez, who has scored goals against Barcelona, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund this season:

Milan are languishing at 13th in Serie A and have scored nine goals in nine games this season—only five teams have scored fewer. Krzysztof Piatek is the club's top scorer this term with three goals.

It's clear to see why the Rossoneri could do with the firepower Icardi possesses, but one can also understand why Ligue 1 leaders and UEFA Champions League contenders PSG were the more attractive proposition.