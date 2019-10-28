ONE Championship 2019: ONE Hero Series October Results and Highlights

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

The One Hero Series October event ended in explosive fashion on Monday in Beijing as Ze Lang Zha Xi finished Li Zhe inside a round in the headline fight. The previous two bouts of the night had also finished quickly.

Bo Fu Fan won in the second round of his lightweight kickboxing clash with Zhao Jun Chen when he produced a huge knockout blow with the right hand.

Aziz Pahrudinov, meanwhile, needed just 72 seconds to win by submission against Kharun Atlangeriev.

Here is the event in full, courtesy of the One Championship YouTube channel:

Results

Ze Lang Zha Xi defeats Li Zhe via submission in Round 1 (strawweight)

Bo Fu Fan defeats Zhao Jun Chen via knockout in Round 2 (lightweight kickboxing)

Aziz Pahrudinov defeats Kharun Atlangeriev via submission in Round 1 (lightweight)

Bu Huo You Ga defeats Fan Jia Le via unanimous decision (flyweight)

Zhao Zhan Shi defeats Yang Hua via split decision (flyweight kickboxing)

Anthony Njokuani defeats Elliot Compton via unanimous decision (lightweight muay thai)

Yuan Yi defeats Chang Shuai via submission in Round 1 (lightweight)

Li Hong Lin defeats Cai Xiong Xiong via submission in Round 2 (strawweight)

Lu Rui Lei defeats Shang Xi Feng via unanimous decision (featherweight kickboxing)

Liu Meng Yu defeats Xu Yan Wei via unanimous decision (bantamweight)

Wang Jian Hong defeats Sha Ni Du via submission in Round 2 (strawweight)

Li Zhe came flying out the blocks in the headline bout, taking Ze Lang Zha Xi down to the mat inside 20 seconds. He could not hold him, though, and Ze Lang Zha Xi claimed the initiative with a takedown of his own soon after.

After three minutes of grappling, the referee stood the pair up with a minute remaining in Round 1.

Li Zhe missed with an attempted right hand and went to ground again under big pressure. In double quick time, Ze Lang Zha Xi got his opponent in a guillotine choke from which Li Zhe could only tap out.

The penultimate clash of the night was perhaps the most entertaining, when a cagey and even first round gave way to a blistering second.

Zhao came out guns blazing as he unloaded a brilliant combination. Bo Fu Fan was not cowed, though, and with less than two minutes remaining of the second round made his right hand count. A big shot to the head was followed by another to the body, and a final hit to the chin sent Zhao crashing to the canvas.