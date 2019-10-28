NFL Week 9 Predictions: Early Vegas Odds Advice, Lines and Spread Picks

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Time is money, and, with just one game left in NFL Week 8, we're wasting none of it. The majority of Caesars' early Week 9 picks are out, so we'll break down some preliminary analysis for each match.

The Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints are all on bye in Week 9, so their absences can be forgiven.

Most of Caesars' picks are available, but we used Oddschecker for one (Washington Redskins at Buffalo Bills) and will edit in the final three (Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Chargers) when they become available. On Caesars, the odds are typically set at -110 on lines and totals.

San Francisco 49ers (-8.5) at Arizona Cardinals (+8.5): O/U 43.5

Two immovable objects meet in Week 9. At 7-0, the 49ers are undefeated this season. At 3-4-1, the Cardinals are not, but they have not lost a game to San Francisco since 2014.

This year's 49ers team is different, but their insistence on slowing the game down behind a physical defense and relentless running attack will be tested by Arizona's up-tempo proclivities.

San Francisco's style may keep the score under the projected 43.5 total, but there's a strong chance they win by less than 8.5 points in a tough divisional matchup.

Houston Texans (-3.0) at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.0): O/U 47.0

The AFC South is tight this season, and the tight spread reflects that. Each of these squads has had their season somewhat derailed by defensive losses, but they're still in the thick of it. Jacksonville is without Jalen Ramsey, Houston is without J.J. Watt.

The Texans should have the star power to win this game by more than three while the Jaguars should be competitive enough to hit the over. If Jacksonville's Dede Westbrook misses time, then Houston's win becomes more certain, but the over/under takes a hit.

Chicago Bears (+5.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5): O/U 43.5

The Bears realized they needed to start running the ball one week before playing one of the league's least welcoming defensive fronts. Chicago should be able to throw against Philadelphia's lousy secondary, if they're so inclined. But, considering Mitch Trubisky's inconsistency and the absence of Akiem Hicks, it seems unlikely that Doug Pederson fails to outscore Matt Nagy by more than six.

New York Jets (-5.5) at Miami Dolphins (+5.5): O/U 41

It is possible that Miami will be refreshed once the trade deadline has passed and everyone's bags get unpacked, but it's unfortunate that the Jets are getting favored by less than a touchdown against one of the worst teams in recent history.

The Jets are 1-6, but Sam Darnold missed time and the team has faced some decent competition. New York's offense should feast against the Dolphins in Week 9, and Ryan Fitzpatrick should be able to stay at the table (and hit the over) with a Jets defense that just gave up 29 points to Gardner Minshew's Jaguars.

Tennessee Titans (+3.5) at Carolina Panthers (-3.5): O/U 40

The Panthers are averaging 27.6 points over their past five games. The Titans are averaging 25 in their two starts by Ryan Tannehill. The spread is harder to predict now that Tennessee's offense has been opened up by Tannehill, but the 40-point total definitely feels low.

Washington Redskins (+10.5) at Buffalo Bills (-10.5): O/U 37

The fattest spread of the week and it feels like a trap game. The Bills are 5-2, but they did let up 21 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. This Washington team is keeping games close behind the endlessly churning legs of Adrian Peterson, so, unless something clicked for Buffalo after being clawed for 31 by the Eagles in Week 8, the cushion on that Washington play is appealing.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5) at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5): O/U 53.5

Vegas expects the Buccaneers offense to bounce back, and maybe we should, too. Still, Jameis Winston is too injury-prone and the Tampa Bay secondary is too easily exposed for a well-oiled team led by Russell Wilson to not win by over a touchdown.

Detroit Lions (+2.0) at Oakland Raiders (-2.0): O/U 51.5

I'm not sure that Derek Carr is as ready for a shootout with Matt Stafford as Vegas seems to believe that he is. The Raiders have scored over 24 points just once this season, so an Oakland win on a 51.5 total seems ambitious.

Either one of two things seems likely to happen: Frat Stafford balls out and the over is hit, or the Raiders manage to slow the game down enough with Josh Jacobs to win the game and keep Stafford to the under.

Cleveland Browns (+1.5) at Denver Broncos (-1.5): O/U 42.5

Browns win and the over gets hit. Cleveland just got two of their defensive stalwarts back in Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, but we all know how talented that team could be on offense. Now that the Patriots nightmare is open, Baker Mayfield's gang should be able to get work done against an inconsistent Denver defense.

New England Patriots (-4.0) at Baltimore Ravens (+4.0): O/U 44.5

Since the Patriots excel at isolating and destabilizing opposing offenses' key weapons, life should be difficult for Lamar Jackson in Week 9. He does have game-breaking legs and instincts, but that, coupled with Baltimore's weak defense, is unlikely to be enough to defeat New England—even if the game becomes a higher-scoring affair.

Dallas Cowboys (-7.0) at New York Giants (+7.0): O/U 47.5

If the Giants defense felt like it could stay in front of anything right now, I could envisage a second New York team defeating Dallas in a three-week span. But, it's hard to imagine the Cowboys allowing the G-Men a win after gifting the Jets one in Week 7.

Last time these teams met, Eli Manning was the starter and New York was trounced 35-17. This game should have a similarly high score and possibly even be closer, but there are few alternate dimensions in which the Giants come out on top.