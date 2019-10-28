World Series 2019: Latest Odds, Important Stats for Nationals vs. Astros

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Max Scherzer's surprise scratch helped the Houston Astros take a 3-2 advantage over the Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series.

The high-profile pitching clash between Scherzer and Gerrit Cole turned into Joe Ross' second appearance of the postseason. Unsurprisingly, he couldn't match Cole's performance, and the Astros swatted a trio of two-run homers for a 7-1 triumph.

Before the potential clinching game is underway, we've explored a few of the statistics that helped us reach this point.

Recent trends aren't certain to sway a Game 6 or potential Game 7, but they're valuable to know.

Game 6 Odds

Astros: -178 (bet $178 to win $100)

Nationals: +167 (bet +100 to win $167)

Key Stats

So much for home-field advantage in the 2019 World Series. Through five games, only the road team has celebrated a win.

If the Nationals manage to extend the Fall Classic to Game 7, they'll establish a record in the process.

Forcing a decisive contest will require more timely hitting from Washington, which finished 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position at home. That issue plagued the Astros during Games 1 and 2, going 3-for-17 in those run-producing chances.

Houston recovered from a 2-0 series deficit thanks to the offensive surge, boasting an 11-for-28 RISP mark in Washington.

"Definitely nice to see a couple of guys to come up and come through in big moments," projected Game 6 starter Justin Verlander told reporters. "Offense is always welcome. I think hitting is contagious, and when these boys are feeling the way they are right now, it's tough to get them out."

That the winning team is more productive offensively is expected; the noteworthy part, though, is how ineffective the loser has been. Since the Nationals earned a 5-4 victory in Game 1, the losing team has totaled six runs in four games.

Considering the strength of both rotations, that's not a surprise.

In all five games, the starters for the winning team have combined to throw 27.2 innings and allow six runs. The opposite side has surrendered 21 runs in a 29.2 frame.

Washington is hoping Stephen Strasburg will continue that trend to extend the series. He's put together a tremendous postseason, ceding only six runs with 40 strikeouts in 28 innings. He has performed much better than Verlander lately.

Since spinning a seven-inning shutout in Game 1 of the ALDS, Verlander has given up 14 runs in his last 23.1 innings. The Astros are 1-3 in those four starts.

Numbers don't mean everything, but several of these components may shape the Game 6 result. And if the Astros are on the positive side of the trends, they'll likely be 2019 World Series champions.

