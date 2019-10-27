Draymond Green on Warriors: 'The Reality Is, We F--king Suck Right Now'

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Reality has hit the Golden State Warriors hard after they dominated the NBA the past five seasons, and Draymond Green isn't happy.

"I would like to see us play harder," he said after falling to 0-2 with Sunday's 120-92 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Royce Young of ESPN. "But the reality is, we f--king suck right now."

This blowout loss comes on the heels of Thursday's 19-point defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers in the season opener.

While expectations were lower after Kevin Durant left in free agency and Klay Thompson was sidelined with a torn ACL, Green conceded that things are worse than expected with these blowout losses and lackluster defense:

It's one thing to lose to the Clippers in the fashion Golden State did. After all, Los Angeles may be the best team in the NBA after adding reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to a roster that challenged the Warriors in last season's playoffs and has scorers and defenders at every level.

However, the Thunder no longer have Russell Westbrook and lost their first two games of the season by a combined 17 points.

Oklahoma City is the type of team the Warriors should beat if they are still going to challenge for a playoff spot in the daunting Western Conference minus some of the star power. Yet, Stephen Curry was the only Warrior to score more than 10 points, and even he was just 2-of-9 from deep.

Golden State as a whole was 5-of-33 (15.2 percent) from three-point range, which is a far cry from the versions that used to rain jump shots on opponents for 48 minutes.

If there is a silver lining for the Warriors, it is that they play the New Orleans Pelicans next game. New Orleans is 0-3 on the season and without the injured Zion Williamson, meaning the five-time-defending Western Conference champions have the opportunity to turn things around against an overmatched foe.

If they don't, Green's outlook will likely get even worse.