Joe Flacco on Broncos After Colts Loss: 'We're Kind of Afraid to Lose the Game'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

After the Denver Broncos fell to 2-6 with a heartbreaking loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, quarterback Joe Flacco questioned the conservative play-calling down the stretch:

Denver led most of the day but ended up falling 15-13 after an Adam Vinatieri field goal secured the win for Indianapolis.

Though there were several missed opportunities for the Broncos, Flacco was especially disappointed with the 3-and-5 call with two minutes remaining in the game.

Denver led 13-12 but had the ball on the opposing 43-yard line with the chance to seal a win. Instead of giving the veteran quarterback a chance to get the first down, the team called a run for Phillip Lindsay, who gained no yards on the play.

The Broncos punted on the next play, giving the Colts a chance to score the eventual game-winning field goal on the next drive.

Flacco had one more chance at a comeback but was sacked and fumbled on the final play of the game.

There is no denying Denver lacked aggressiveness down the stretch, punting on five straight drives in the second half. However, the quarterback also deserved plenty of blame with his third game in a row without a passing touchdown.

Considering Denver has only scored more than 20 points in one of eight games this year, the team might look to make a change at quarterback.