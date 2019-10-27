EPL Winners and Losers After Sunday's 2019 Week 10 Premier League Results

Alex Morton/Getty Images

Sunday's Premier League action served up plenty of storylines, with Liverpool coming from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United cruising past Norwich City. Arsenal gave away a two-goal lead against Crystal Palace, and Newcastle and Wolverhampton drew 1-1.

The results:

Newcastle 1-1 Wolves

Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace

Liverpool 2-1 Spurs

Norwich 1-3 Manchester United

The Premier League standings:

Here are the winners and losers from Sunday's contests.

Loser: Granit Xhaka

Just about anyone involved with the Gunners could have made this list after yet another dreadful performance. Unai Emery's tactics and substitutions were a disaster, and the fans took some flack online for their behaviour when Xhaka left the pitch:

But Xhaka's mistake leading up to the equaliser, followed by his actions as he was substituted, made him the biggest loser of all. James Olley of the Evening Standard described the scene:

The Swiss international has been a target because of his poor performances, but that can be remedied with a strong run. Coming back from this kind of falling out with the fans will require a lot more, however, and doesn't seem likely.

Winner: United's Youngsters

After Chelsea's impressive 4-2 win over Burnley on Saturday, HLN's Kristof Terreur had a suggestion for the Red Devils:

It may not be a bad idea. Two academy products in Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford opened the scoring on Sunday, and the 23-year-old Anthony Martial added the third goal.

United already sit seven points behind Chelsea in the race for the top four. The biggest positive that can seemingly come out of this season is an unlikely run in the UEFA Europa League or positive development of the many talents at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disposal.

Those youngsters put on a show on Sunday, and the Red Devils hope it's a sign of things to come.

Loser: Mauricio Pochettino

It wasn't all bad for Spurs on Sunday. The Champions League finalists took an early lead through Harry Kane, who moved into a tie for third place in the club's all-time scorers rankings:

Paulo Gazzaniga was excellent in goal, and Christian Eriksen showed flashes of his old self. If the Dane can get back to form, it will be a massive boost to the club.

It's impossible to escape Spurs' reality, however. After 10 matches, they are 11th in the standings, well below their lofty ambitions. It marks Pochettino's worst start with Tottenham, per the Associated Press' Rob Harris:

There's no shame in losing at Anfield to an unbeaten Liverpool team, but that won't make his seat any cooler.

Winner: Liverpool's Title Chances

For 45 minutes, Liverpool had few answers to Spurs' tactical plan of sitting deep and countering. They had their chances but didn't do enough damage with their crosses and gave away far too much space. Heung-Min Son had two enormous opportunities to double the lead and should have taken at least one.

But not for the first time this season Jurgen Klopp made the necessary adjustments, and the Reds turned a losing situation into three points. They navigated another difficult outing and came away with their six-point buffer over Manchester City intact.

This is how titles are won—not with blowout wins but tricky comebacks in situations in which lesser clubs might fail. If the Reds do win the league, we might look back on this victory as a key reason why.