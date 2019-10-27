Drew Brees Returns from Injury to Lead Saints in Win vs. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints got Drew Brees back and continued their winning streak with a 31-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Brees had been out since Week 2 with a thumb injury but was back under center Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. While there were questions about whether the quarterback was at full strength, he silenced all doubters with a three-touchdown game, leading the Saints (7-1) to their sixth straight victory.

Arizona also came in red hot with three straight wins, but Kyler Murray couldn't solve the Saints defense as the squad fell to 3-4-1.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Drew Brees, QB, Saints: 34-of-43, 373 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Latavius Murray, RB, Saints: 21 carries, 102 rushing yards, 9 catches, 55 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Michael Thomas, WR, Saints: 11 catches, 112 receiving yards, 1 TD

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals: 19-of-33, 220 passing yards, 2 carries, 13 rushing yards

Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals: 7 carries, 8 rushing yards

Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals: 8 catches, 79 receiving yards

Drew Brees Nearly Flawless in Return

The Saints did well with Teddy Bridgewater under center, but the offense certainly looked a lot better with the 12-time Pro Bowler running things.

Brees spread the ball around with ease, finding nine different players for receptions. Three of those men got into the end zone:

Michael Thomas was the main target—as usual—but the entire offense came alive against the Cardinals.

It also erased any concerns about how he would play after this much time off:

Latavius Murray certainly made things easy with at least 150 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns for the second straight game. Thomas was also able to make things happen after the catch as he racked up the yardage.

However, Brees looked like his old self and should be ready for big things in the second half of the year.

Kyler Murray Unable to Overcome Saints D

New Orleans has shut down opposing offenses over the past month, and the Cardinals were no different. Murray was under pressure throughout the day and unlike last week, didn't get any help from the run game.

Still, the rookie quarterback showed plenty of the tools that made him the No. 1 draft pick last spring.

Multiple times in this game, Murray made defenders miss in the backfield before completing passes down the field:

It helped create some believers in his ability going forward:

Unfortunately, the squad failed to extend drives while finishing 2-of-12 on third down and 0-of-2 on fourth down.

Small improvements can go a long way toward winning games in the NFL, and it's clear the rookie is close to being a difference-maker.

What's Next?

The Cardinals will have a short week before facing the San Francisco 49ers Thursday night in what could be a tough NFC West battle. The Saints finally get a chance to rest up their injuries with a bye in Week 9 before returning to face the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 10.