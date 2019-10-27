Mohamed Salah Leads Liverpool to Comeback Win vs. Tottenham in Premier League

Jon Super/Associated Press

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1. Mohamed Salah converted from the penalty spot to complete an impressive comeback.

Harry Kane had opened the scoring in the first minute, but Jordan Henderson deservedly pulled his side level after the break, before Salah fired home the winner from 12 yards.

The Reds had won eight straight games to start the Premier League season, before a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in their last match halted their winning run.

Spurs had a dream start to the match, opening the score inside the first minute. Poor defending allowed Son Heung-min a shot on goal, and the ball ended up with Kane via a deflection and the woodwork. The Spurs man did not miss with a smart low header.

Per NBC's Joe Prince-Wright, it took the England international just 54 seconds:

The early goal disrupted the tactical setup of both teams, with Spurs a little apprehensive to venture forward and the Reds not finding a ton of space in the attacking third.

Liverpool relied heavily on crosses, which the visitors defended well. Toby Alderweireld did miss one key clearance, but Paulo Gazzaniga easily handled Salah's follow-up effort.

On the other end of the pitch, Kane passed up a great chance to double the lead, opting for a pass that didn't reach Dele Alli.

Gazzaniga got more involved as the half wore on, making an excellent double save on Salah and Roberto Firmino after 27 minutes. He also made a great stop to deny Virgil van Dijk's powerful header, dealt with Trent Alexander-Arnold's effort from long range and watched as Sadio Mane inexplicably missed from yards out.

Spurs somehow survived until half-time, and the stats showed just how unlikely that was, per Forbes' Chris Williams:

The second half started with big chances for both teams. First, Firmino made a smart run to find space for a header, but Gazzaniga was on point. Almost immediately after, Son got in behind the defence and rounded Alisson Becker, but his fierce shot from a tricky angle cannoned off the cross bar and away to safety.

Sports writer Andrew Gaffney feared it would cost Spurs:

It didn't take the hosts long to prove him right. Four minutes after the big chance, Liverpool took advantage of some shoddy defending, with Henderson eventually connecting with a volley to level.

Mauricio Pochettino responded by introducing Tanguy Ndombele in a desperate attempt to gain some control in midfield.

It seemed to work for a spell as chances grew rare, but a mistake from Serge Aurier handed Liverpool their second goal on a platter. The full-back brought down Mane inside the box, and the ball went on the spot.

It added to his poor record in that department:

Salah converted easily, giving the hosts the lead.

Spurs had a goal ruled out for offside minutes later and Son missed an open header, as the visitors had their chances to tie things up late. Rose should have done better after an impressive run and turn, but he fired over, while Son couldn't beat Alisson with a curling effort.

What's Next?

Liverpool host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, while Spurs visit Everton during Sunday's Premier League action.