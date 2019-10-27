La Liga Table 2019 Week 10: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Granada climbed to the top of La Liga on Sunday after a 1-0 victory against Real Betis. Sevilla reside one point behind the new leaders after a 2-0 win at home to Getafe.

Real Sociedad jumped up to third after a 1-0 victory on the road at Celta Vigo. Elsewhere, Osasuna won 3-1 against Valencia, and Levante lost 1-0 at home to Espanyol.

Sunday's Results

Celta 0-1 Sociedad

Granada 1-0 Betis

Levante 0-1 Espanyol

Sevilla 2-0 Getafe

Osasuna 3-1 Valencia

La Liga Table (Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Granada: 10, 20 (+7)

2. Barcelona: 9, 19 (+13)

3. Real Sociedad: 10, 19 (+7)

4. Atletico Madrid: 10, 19 (+5)

5. Sevilla: 10, 19 (+2)

6. Real Madrid: 9, 18 (+7)

7. Villarreal: 10, 17 (+10)

8. Osasuna: 10, 14 (1)

9. Real Valladolid: 10, 14 (+1)

10. Athletic Bilbao: 10, 13 (+1)

11. Getafe: 10, 13 (0)

12. Valencia: 10, 13 (-2)

13. Levante: 10, 11 (-2)

14. Alaves: 10, 11 (-5)

15. Mallorca: 10, 10 (-6)

16. Eibar: 10, 9 (-5)

17. Celta Vigo: 10, 9 (-7)

18. Real Betis: 10, 9 (-8)

19. Espanyol: 10, 8 (-10)

20. Leganes: 10, 5 (-9)

Sunday Recap

Granada's excellent season continued with a 1-0 victory over Betis, but the team in the relegation zone dominated possession.

Loren Moron has been the one bright sparks of Betis' season, scoring seven in La Liga this term, and the striker was a threat as he combined with Nabil Fekir.

However, it was the home team who scored the only goal of the game after 61 minutes. Alvaro Vadillo grabbed the winner after converting Carlos Fernandez's pass.

The win takes Nazaries back to the top of the table, with Barca set to feature on Tuesday against Valladolid.

Sociedad left it late to secure the points in their match against at Celta Vigo.

The hosts lost Pape Cheikh Diop to a second yellow after 66 minutes for a foul on Igor Zubeldia, and La Real went searching for a second-half goal.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The moment finally arrived with eight minutes to play as Alexander Isak linked with Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard for the winner.

Sevilla maintained their challenge towards the top of the table with a comfortable 2-0 win against Getafe.

A goalless first half kept the score level until the 69th minute, when striker Javier Hernandez broke the deadlock at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Lucas Ocampos wrapped up the victory with 12 minutes to play, with the 25-year-old finishing from close range.

Osasuna came back to beat Valencia after trailing to an early goal from Rodrigo Moreno. The forward scored after 14 minutes but was sent off for violent conduct just 15 minutes later.

The 10 men were pulled back to 1-1 by Oier Sanjurjo's effort after 34 minutes, and Los Rojillos earned the winner through Ruben Garcia three minutes after half-time.