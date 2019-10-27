Anthony Martial Seals Manchester United's 3-1 Win over Norwich in Premier League

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Manchester United relieved the escalating pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 3-1 Premier League victory at Norwich City on Sunday.

United quickly applied pressure to the hosts in the first half and deservedly claimed the lead when Scott McTominay produced a smart finish after 21 minutes.

Tim Krul saved Marcus Rashford's penalty after 29 minutes, but the forward made amends just a minute later to make it 2-0.

Krul saved a second penalty a minute before half-time, with the Dutchman denying Anthony Martial.

Norwich fought back in the second half, but the points were secured by Martial with 17 minutes remaining.

Onel Hernandez scored a consolation for Norwich with two minutes left on the clock.

United showed good urgency in the first half at Carrow Road, and Krul was put under constant pressure by Solskjaer's flying forwards.

Martial and Rashford linked with intent with winger Daniel James, and the Red Devils soon took the lead.

McTominay reacted first in the box as the ball fell at his feet. The Scotland international showed maturity as he swept the ball into the bottom corner, scoring United's 2000th goal of the Premier League era.

The video assistant referee was called into action before half-time, with United claiming for two penalties which were initially not given.

After a lengthy review, Ben Godfrey was adjudged to have fouled James, and referee Stuart Attwell was advised to reverse his decision and award a 29th-minute penalty.

Rashford stepped up to take the kick, and the 21-year-old provided Krul with an easy save to maintain the scoreline.

However, home supporters' joy was cut short only seconds later after Rashford finished an excellent move by the Red Devils.

James was once again the instigator, with the Wales international feeding Rashford to calmly slip the ball under Krul.

The drama continued as VAR once again overruled the referee by penalising Todd Cantwell for handball shortly before half-time.

The Norwich player's arm stopped Fred's goal-bound shot, and VAR overruled Attwell'sinitial play-on call for a clear and obvious error.

It was Martial's turn to step up to the spot after Rashford's earlier failure, but the outcome was the same as Krul made a fingertip stop.

The keeper had kept his team in the game, and United should have been home and dry by half-time after an aggressive attacking display.

The restart saw Teemu Pukki spurn an excellent chance after combining with Max Aarons, but the out-of-form striker missed the target when he should have scored.

United sat back as they attempted to contain the Canaries and hit them on the counter-attack, and Norwich had more joy with the ball at their feet.

However, the Red Devils remained organised and dangerous when they ventured forward. United snuffed out the threat of a comeback when Ashley Young released Martial on the counter, and the France international played a one-two with Rashford, finishing the tremendous move by lifting the ball over Krul.

The third epitomised United's electric forward play, and Solskjaer would have been delighted by the chemistry he witnessed.

Mason Greenwood replaced Martial for the last 15 minutes, but the damage had already been done by the rampaging United attack.

Hernandez made it 3-1 in the final moments, but the goal came too late to cause United much concern after a rare good away day.

What's Next?

United travel to Chelsea on Wednesday in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, while Norwich play at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.